Full renovation on Trinity Road, London, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Modern bathroom

Bathroom Storage Ideas

Find the best bathroom storage ideas and designs to match your style. Browse through images and ideabooks of bathroom storage ideas or find a professional to help build your perfect bathroom.
Bathroom storage is one of the most important necessities for any type of bathroom, especially small bathrooms. From towels hairbrushes, toilet paper  to toothburshes, you might want to hide this clutter to make your bathroom look as cleaned and organized as possible. Here you can find the best ideas, photos and professionals to help you build your perfect bathroom.

What are some great bathroom storage ideas?

There are many great ideas for your bathroom to keep it organized and looking clutter free. Look for wall space above the bath, sink & above the commode. One example is adding a shelf above the sink allows for easy access to the things you use every day. Have a lot of space above your toilet? Use this space by using a cabinet, shelves, even a basket for toiletries. Spice racks from IKEA also look great on the wall for organizing your toiletries. And let's not forget hooks for hanging towels on the back of the door.

What type of bathroom storage can I use?

From open storage to built-in storage, there are a few types of bathroom storage you can use to keep things organized. Built-in storage could be a bit more costly as they consist of cabinets, vanities, drawer organisers or mirrors, but this could be difficult to have if you have a small bathroom. Some open bathroom storage ideas consits of bags, baskets, hooks & racks.

How can I find bathroom storage inspiration?

Create the bathroom you desire by creating inspiration boards with ideabooks on homify. Start using the homify ideabook function to search for home styles that appeal to you. There are hundreds of different pictures under every category.

You can save a photo into your personal ideabook and it is then automatically stored in your profile with the possibility to add text.

 

