Bedroom Colours

When it comes to deciding a bedroom colour, the many options can be overwhelming. If you are someone who enjoys interior design and decorating, a simple, light colour may be for you so you don't over complicate the colours in your space. A vibrant colour is a bold choice, perhaps too much for some, but if done correctly, can make your bedroom fun and one of a kind. The eclectic style works very well with this look, so it may be one to keep in mind. Your bedroom colours should very much depend on whether or not you have a particular style in mind.

Which colours are available to me?

If you are bored by the white palette but want something more simple, pastel colours may be a good way to go. This way your room has a hint of colour but the walls do not over power the room. In addition, making one wall a bolder colour but keeping the others white can be a great way to add colour to your room but keeping it eclectic. As your bedroom is a place which is predominantly used to sleep in, it is a good idea to choose relaxing colours so that you can be sure you will be able to drift off into sleep. Warmer pastels colours are great for this, whereas darker reds and blues are less likely to be a good idea. However, if you a decorating your child’s room, then speaking to them about their favourite colours is a good idea as you can then incorporate this into the design.

Where can I find bedroom colour ideas?

As always, you are very likely to find that your bedroom is a great place to create a relaxing haven which you can retreat to after a long day. You will find that bedroom colours are worth choosing based on what will help you relax. When it comes to finding inspiration, you have the huge resource of homify which can give you some fantastic ideas. Whether you are looking for inspiration for colours, or the entire bedroom design, you can use the filters to find exactly what suits you. Once you have found pictures which you like, it is very easily to save these into an ideabook. The benefit of this is clear as you are very likely to find that it will help you remember what it was you liked about the picture in the first place. Your bedroom should not be too difficult to decorate and you will find bedroom colour schemes which tie together your preferred colours can give everything a beautiful finish.

Who can I hire to help me with my bedroom colour ideas?

When it comes to choosing the right colours for you, it is a very good idea to hire a painter. If you are experienced in painting or hope to save money, then you may find that you can do this work yourself. However, you are very likely to find that you can easily hire a professional who is right for you and they will be able to do the work in a much quicker time leaving you with a beautiful bedroom.

What are your favourite bedroom colour schemes? Let us know