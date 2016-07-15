Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 clever stair designs for your small home

press profile homify press profile homify
Residential conversion in Kew, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Loading admin actions …

If you have a home that has more than one floor, you will need stairs. It's as simple as that! The problem is, what if your home is small and can't naturally embrace a standard set of stairs?

If you find yourself thinking that if you had a smaller staircase, your home would feel, look and be a lot larger, you're in luck as we happen to agree with you. With that in mind, we have put our interior architect hats on and searched for some of the most beautiful small home staircases out there to show you today.

Prepare to love stairs more than you ever thought possible!

1. The glass safety rail here does an amazing job of simply disappearing, making this staircase almost vanish from view!

Spiral Staircase with Oak Treads and Risers Railing London Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Railing London Ltd

Spiral Staircase with Oak Treads and Risers

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

2. For something a little more fun, think outside the box and opt for loft-style stairs, everywhere! Just think how much space you'll save

homify Industrial style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Glass stairs have a habit of looking 'barely there', so are perfect for a small home. Just make sure nobody is afraid of heights

cura artigianale e perfezione industriale, GIEMMESCALE GIEMMESCALE Modern living room
GIEMMESCALE

GIEMMESCALE
GIEMMESCALE
GIEMMESCALE

4. Spiral staircases make the most of a small space and look amazing. This wood and metal combo looks super modern

Fontanot: scale di design e accessori , Fontanot – Albini & Fontanot S.p.A. Fontanot – Albini & Fontanot S.p.A. Dining room
Fontanot – Albini &amp; Fontanot S.p.A.

Fontanot – Albini & Fontanot S.p.A.
Fontanot – Albini &amp; Fontanot S.p.A.
Fontanot – Albini & Fontanot S.p.A.

5. If you don't mind a bit of a hike, small, steep stairs are much less invasive in a small home than standard installations

Stairs for small spaces, Fontanot Fontanot Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Fontanot

Stairs for small spaces

Fontanot
Fontanot
Fontanot

6. Almost industrial in appearance, this set of stairs is minimal and unfussy, making for a sleek install that requires little room

Restored flooring PAD ARCHITECTS Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
PAD ARCHITECTS

Restored flooring

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Making good use of awkward spaces is a great idea in a small home, so a staircase can give new function to tight corners

Floating Staircase Ringwood, Complete Stair Systems Ltd Complete Stair Systems Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Complete Stair Systems Ltd

Floating Staircase Ringwood

Complete Stair Systems Ltd
Complete Stair Systems Ltd
Complete Stair Systems Ltd

8. Don't waste valuable space on huge landings, as your small home will simply be swallowed up by them. This modest transition looks great but takes little room and that wood is phenomenal!

Double central spine staircase Smet UK - Staircases Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Smet UK—Staircases

Double central spine staircase

Smet UK - Staircases
Smet UK—Staircases
Smet UK - Staircases

9. If space is seriously tight, look into cantilevered stairs that don't even need a safety rail or underside underpinning structures

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Glass and metal look amazing together but this staircase is something else! Blink and you could miss it is even there, so it's perfect for a small home

SCALE IN VETRO, NORD SCALE NORD SCALE Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
NORD SCALE

NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE

11. We love these integral lights and could see that coming in super handy in a small home. You could leave them on at night as a stunning feature

Walnut Floating Staircase Railing London Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Railing London Ltd

Walnut Floating Staircase

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

12. Any space can be enough room for a staircase when they are this neat and amazing. Losing no function or safety aspects, we think these are the ultimate small home inspiration

Stairs for small spaces, Fontanot Fontanot Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Fontanot

Stairs for small spaces

Fontanot
Fontanot
Fontanot

13. If you have opted for minimalist décor to get the most from your small home, don't forget to keep your stairs white. They will simply melt away!

Modern staircase Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Stairs Wood White
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale

Modern staircase

Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale

For some super under stairs storage inspiration that could come in handy in a small home, take a look at this Ideabook: Inventive Ways To Use Your Under Stairs Space.

The wondrous Wandsworth extension
Which of these designs could improve your small home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks