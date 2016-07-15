13 clever stair designs for your small home

If you have a home that has more than one floor, you will need stairs. It's as simple as that! The problem is, what if your home is small and can't naturally embrace a standard set of stairs?

If you find yourself thinking that if you had a smaller staircase, your home would feel, look and be a lot larger, you're in luck as we happen to agree with you. With that in mind, we have put our interior architect hats on and searched for some of the most beautiful small home staircases out there to show you today.

Prepare to love stairs more than you ever thought possible!