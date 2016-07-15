Before and After: The Barnstorming Transformation

Barn conversions have skyrocketed in terms of popularity recently and, if you didn't already, when you see today's project, you'll understand why! Offering vast spaces with stunning structural elements, such as wooden frameworks, barns have become a steadfast in modern home building, so we are delighted to bring you an absolute corker of a conversion today.
We know you'll marvel at the sympathetic respect for the external styling, as well as the drastic modernisation of the interior, so let's grab our wellingtons and get inside!
We're used to seeing 'before' pictures that give us full scope to be a little rude, but there is nothing bad about this as a starting point for a home build project! The architects must have been in heaven when they discovered this was what they were being tasked with converting.
Large, traditional and full of character, this is one before picture that we are really excited about!
Keeping the original structure of this barn was hugely important, but the way it has been upgraded to offer luxurious living is utterly incredible. From one side, little will have looked to have changed, but swing around to the private garden and wow!
Simply opening up one side to reveal gorgeous rooms and lavish living spaces has transformed this once agricultural property into the perfect hybrid of rural, traditional and modern styling.
Even before any home comforts were added to this barn, the interior confirmed what the outside suggested; that this is a special building that could be transformed into one of the finest homes we've ever seen. Seriously, even with galvanised stairs and corrugated walls, this is a gorgeous spot.
The proportions here are everything, lending themselves to an impressive, comfortable, yet oddly humble transformation that we love!
White walls, wood panelling, slate floors… good grief, this barn conversion has it all! Making great use of the stunning dimensions, this is a home that feels spacious and cosy all at the same time, thanks to considered decorating and fabulous furnishing.
As far as we're concerned, this freestanding kitchen in an open plan space is the cherry on the sundae, with a dark and brooding worktop perfectly complementing the floor. Seriously, do barn conversions get any better than this?
Spin around in the kitchen section and you'll come face-to-face with this amazing scene. Relaxed dining and comfortable lounging are just a stone's throw away from each other, both offering the most fabulous views.
Yes, the garden is amazing, especially when framed by those arched windows, but we are talking about the interior views. The original timber framework of the barn defines the interior space completely, bringing heritage, history and sturdy dependability into every nuance of the room.
With traditional wooden beams punctuating most areas, this modern, minimalist corridor is a superb contrast that reminds you of the craftsmanship that has gone into transforming this building. A gateway to more private rooms, this monochrome marvel transports you away from the open plan living that so naturally draws you in, thanks to the main living room.
With modernity and tradition meeting, melding and collaborating at every turn, this barn conversion is the best of every world. A stunning exterior is met by a breathtaking interior scheme, while nothing has been taken away from the original, unique building itself. That is how to do a conversion right!
