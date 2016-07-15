Before and After: The Barnstorming Transformation

Barn conversions have skyrocketed in terms of popularity recently and, if you didn't already, when you see today's project, you'll understand why! Offering vast spaces with stunning structural elements, such as wooden frameworks, barns have become a steadfast in modern home building, so we are delighted to bring you an absolute corker of a conversion today.

We know you'll marvel at the sympathetic respect for the external styling, as well as the drastic modernisation of the interior, so let's grab our wellingtons and get inside!