Think storage has to be big, bulky and massively obtrusive? Think again! We've stumbled across some amazing storage systems and products that will not only make home organisation a doddle, but also as stylish as anything.
You'll have friends asking who your interior designer is if you invest in any of these pieces, so take a look and see how your home's storage capacity could be instantly increased and beautified…
Especially when you have under stairs space going to waste!
Simply store it in beautiful, unusual storage bags. These also make great bins…
When you have a shortage of free space but a lot of shoes, wall-mounted brackets are a great hallway storage idea. Just try to keep to one pair, per person in the hallway!
So wall-mounted metal boxes are amazing for adding modern style as well as handy storage.
This is even hinged to open and offer yet more practicality.
By adopting a magnetic storage system.
Into eye-catching and artistic storage. This stepladder looks great as a shelving system!
This fun Dachshund makes organisation engaging and easy.
So give everyone in the house an assigned colour and tailor your storage accordingly. We'll take pink, please…
A portable wine storage system works wonders and makes dinner parties even more fun.
And this simple storage system is a lot smaller than a garage. What a fab way to keep all your cycling safety equipment together!
Yes, even your teen's room! This desk, bed and bookshelf combo is such a space saver.
You can hang pots from a ceiling-mounted rack. Just don't try this with the cast iron items!
We love these terracotta pipes being used to separate the wine bottles.
Your loft is a prime target for a conversion and you could get that walk-in wardrobe you've always wanted…
It's the perfect place for keeping spare bedding that normally takes up a lot of space.
That will let you keep more items in one space, without the risk of damage.
