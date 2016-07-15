Your browser is out-of-date.

House storage ideas—17 genius ways to organize

Notting Hill Villa, Space Alchemy Ltd
Think storage has to be big, bulky and massively obtrusive? Think again! We've stumbled across some amazing storage systems and products that will not only make home organisation a doddle, but also as stylish as anything.

You'll have friends asking who your interior designer is if you invest in any of these pieces, so take a look and see how your home's storage capacity could be instantly increased and beautified…

1. Wine doesn't have to be kept in the cellar

Wine cellar beneath contemporary staircase
Space Alchemy Ltd

Wine cellar beneath contemporary staircase

Space Alchemy Ltd
Space Alchemy Ltd
Space Alchemy Ltd

Especially when you have under stairs space going to waste!

2. Instead of trying to hide clutter away

Uashmama - Metallic Bags
Dust

Uashmama—Metallic Bags

Dust
Dust
Dust

Simply store it in beautiful, unusual storage bags. These also make great bins…

3. Wall-mounted brackets

Products, Maze Interior
Maze Interior

Products

Maze Interior
Maze Interior
Maze Interior

When you have a shortage of free space but a lot of shoes, wall-mounted brackets are a great hallway storage idea. Just try to keep to one pair, per person in the hallway!

4. Simple solutions are often the best

Showcase #1, Anne Linde
Anne Linde

Showcase #1

Anne Linde
Anne Linde
Anne Linde

So wall-mounted metal boxes are amazing for adding modern style as well as handy storage.

5. Don't be afraid to go a little eclectic with your storage

Arzneischränkchen/Regale, FrauSchrader
FrauSchrader

FrauSchrader
FrauSchrader
FrauSchrader

This is even hinged to open and offer yet more practicality.

6. Keep things fluid

Magnetika system - magnetic shelves
Ronda Design

Magnetika system—magnetic shelves

Ronda Design
Ronda Design
Ronda Design

By adopting a magnetic storage system.

7. Repurpose old furniture or equipment

Escalera de pintor vintage, Ein Mamëll
Ein Mamëll

Ein Mamëll
Ein Mamëll
Ein Mamëll

Into eye-catching and artistic storage. This stepladder looks great as a shelving system!

8. Don't forget the kids' storage needs!

Perro de Cartón "Dachshund", Milimetrado
Milimetrado

Milimetrado
Milimetrado
Milimetrado

This fun Dachshund makes organisation engaging and easy.

9. Simpler is often better

Beschläge, Mare Ligneum Mikko Koster e.K.
Mare Ligneum Mikko Koster e.K.

Mare Ligneum Mikko Koster e.K.
Mare Ligneum Mikko Koster e.K.
Mare Ligneum Mikko Koster e.K.

So give everyone in the house an assigned colour and tailor your storage accordingly. We'll take pink, please…

10. For sophistication on the move

Rüttelpulte von Skypak, Skypak
Skypak

Skypak
Skypak
Skypak

A portable wine storage system works wonders and makes dinner parties even more fun.

11. Two wheels are better than four

KAPPÔ – Weiß, MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture

MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture

And this simple storage system is a lot smaller than a garage. What a fab way to keep all your cycling safety equipment together!

12. Every space can be more multifunctional

Mobiliario juvenil , Sofás Camas Cruces
Sofás Camas Cruces

Sofás Camas Cruces
Sofás Camas Cruces
Sofás Camas Cruces

Yes, even your teen's room! This desk, bed and bookshelf combo is such a space saver.

13. To save precious cupboard space

The Oval , Fine Fitted Interiors
Fine Fitted Interiors

The Oval

Fine Fitted Interiors
Fine Fitted Interiors
Fine Fitted Interiors

You can hang pots from a ceiling-mounted rack. Just don't try this with the cast iron items!

14. Turn alcoves into handy and decorative storage features

Treppenhaus-Gestaltung mit Marmorputz, Gesindehaus, Bad Hönningen, Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG
Einwandfrei—innovative Malerarbeiten oHG

Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG
Einwandfrei—innovative Malerarbeiten oHG
Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG

We love these terracotta pipes being used to separate the wine bottles.

15. Think about transforming dead space into usable rooms

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank unter Schräge, meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Your loft is a prime target for a conversion and you could get that walk-in wardrobe you've always wanted…

16. Out of sight is out of mind with handy under-bed storage drawers

Betten, Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel

Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel

It's the perfect place for keeping spare bedding that normally takes up a lot of space.

17. Get some storage in your storage with drawer organisers

Waschtisch mit Apothekerschrank, Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH

Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH

That will let you keep more items in one space, without the risk of damage.

For more storage inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever storage solutions for awkward kitchen corners.

Which of these storage ideas are you tempted to try?

