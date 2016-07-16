A Bonnie 1930s Scottish Bungalow Transformation

Part of ongoing development works being completed on a 1930s bungalow, we think you're going to be blown away by the impact that a small balcony pod has had on a sweet little property.
Not only does it look incredible and add a touch of modern flair to a transformed old-fashioned building, it also works wonderfully well with the amazing retro-inspired interior. This project is more than enough to make us want a similar addition to our home, so let's see if you feel the same!
Having given their architect a brief to
make the most of the views out over Fife, the owners really knew what they wanted from their home. Learning that this used to be a traditional 1930s bungalow affirms that point even more.
Seeking to make the most of a boxy design and modern materials, this balcony pod treads a careful line between contemporary and homely, but wait until you see it from another angle!
Well, now you can see just why the owners wanted to take advantage of the prime location they enjoy, can't you? With a beautiful outlook over Fife, this balcony pod makes perfect sense and would you look at how cosy it looks from up here. It's the ideal spot for coffee in the morning!
Finished with folding French doors, not an iota of space has been wasted and thanks to the fully wood-clad finish of this shelter, there is a suitably retro Scandinavian feel. You're about to see why that works so well…
Vintage sideboards, Orla Kiely wallpaper and fabulous colours have all created a retro haven, which thoroughly dictated how the balcony should look and feel. While the pod design might be a little unusual, you can now see why it was so perfect for this home and, in particular, this kitchen/dining room.
Filled to the brim with personality and style, this is a space like few others. Had a more standard or modern balcony been installed, it would have stuck out like a sore thumb. it should be noted that managing to integrate zinc into a retro themed home is a feat worthy of applause!
Looking out at the new balcony pod, you get a sense of how at peace the owners must feel here. The design simply works; with the house, the décor and the ideals of everyone living here. A glass safety rail ensures uninterrupted views of the surroundings and tasteful, elegant furniture keeps understated glamour at the forefront of this design.
We hear there is also a basement conversion being completed at this property. Now that would be something worth seeing so perhaps we'll show it to you some time!
