Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Gorgeous glass kitchen shelves

Steph Mann Steph Mann
Urban Theme kitchen in Bristol White, Urban Myth Urban Myth Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Glass is one of the oldest materials used in design. It dates back centuries to when it was first used in windows and drinking glasses. Of course, technology, knowledge and methods have changed, meaning glass has become much more pliable and we are able to do much more with it.

Kitchens are integral and glass being used within them in some form is inevitable but have you ever thought about glass shelves? They are something that can add a real air of elegance or a glimpse of the future. Safety is a concern but all glass these days is safety glass so don't let that be a deciding factor. Let your style go wild and do something different! Take a look at some glass shelves that we love…

Country kitchen

Ev Tadilat İşleri , Tadilat Şirketleri Tadilat Şirketleri KitchenBench tops
Tadilat Şirketleri

Tadilat Şirketleri
Tadilat Şirketleri
Tadilat Şirketleri

We love this kitchen with it's duck egg blue walls and white units. It is the perfect modern country kitchen that has very shiny floors and wonderful warm wooden work tops. But don't fail to notice the lovely wall unit at the back. With it's subtle illumination that shines through the glass shelves and frosted glass front. The shelves are a brilliant idea for a cupboard, as we can just see inside and the lights highlight the contents beautifully, thanks to all the glass.

Simple elegance

Urban Theme Bristol White Urban Myth Modern kitchen
Urban Myth

Urban Theme Bristol White

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Glass is a simple material. It doesn't need anything done to it to make it marvellous, because it already is. This kitchen is a testament to that. Simplicity is elegance, and the white units here reflect that. The unit at the rear has see through glass and we can see the glass shelves inside it and they are a perfect partner to this space. They add to the room as they don't have a massive impact, but they are the touch that it needed. Brought to us by Urban Myth, this room is beautiful.

Glass on glass

Квартира MINIMAL, QUADRUM STUDIO QUADRUM STUDIO Minimalist kitchen
QUADRUM STUDIO

QUADRUM STUDIO
QUADRUM STUDIO
QUADRUM STUDIO

Minimalism isn't to everyones taste, but it works in a kitchen, if you have enough space to store everything out of sight. The hight gloss units reflect light all around the space, making it feel even bigger. There is a lovely slash of colour at the back with the glass bottles on the glass shelves. The back light behind them makes the colour sing and dance which livens up the whole space.

Retro

VINTAGE LARGE HOSPITAL MEDICINE CABINET, Retro Living Retro Living BathroomMedicine cabinets
Retro Living

VINTAGE LARGE HOSPITAL MEDICINE CABINET

Retro Living
Retro Living
Retro Living

Add a little touch of history to your kitchen. Why not? These glass shelves come in the form of a 1950s medicine cabinet and would add a real touch of magic to anywhere you put them. The cabinet is metal and very heavy and sturdy, making it perfect for a freestanding unit in a kitchen. Perfect for any industrial space.

Back to the future

Półka Led Crystal RGB, Visual Design Visual Design BathroomShelves
Visual Design

Visual Design
Visual Design
Visual Design

It doesn't come much more futuristic than this! Glass is one of the best conductors of light and we love these shelves for that reason. They would be a brilliant addition to any modern kitchen that wanted to look different. The red light just flows through them, brining the to life and providing a lovely warm light that would look spectacular in the evening, with the regular lights off.

Space age

Private House St Johns Wood London, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Study/officeCupboards & shelving
Bolans Architects

Private House St Johns Wood London

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

If red isn't your colour, what about blue? These shelves are the perfect space saver in a kitchen, if you have an unused alcove or other space. Recipes books and glasses would never look the same again when placed on these. Light just beams along the edges of the glass to create this stunning look. It would almost be tempting to leave these shelves empty!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Through the looking glass

Das Berliner Fenster, BjørnKarlsson Furniture BjørnKarlsson Furniture KitchenCabinets & shelves
BjørnKarlsson Furniture

BjørnKarlsson Furniture
BjørnKarlsson Furniture
BjørnKarlsson Furniture

When it comes to unique, these shelves really tick the box. They are incredibly different and we can practically guarantee that not many people will have a glass shelf like this in their kitchen. Made from reclaimed windows, they are a brilliant use of something old, and turned into glass shelves. A cabinet door with a real difference, that will be a wonderful talking point with friends. You can also stain them or paint them to match whatever decor you have.

Modern

Modern Yet Rustic, Styles for all types of houses fit Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves
fit Kitchens

Modern Yet Rustic, Styles for all types of houses

fit Kitchens
fit Kitchens
fit Kitchens

When you want to mash up modern and rustic, a glass kitchen shelf like this one is something to consider. The earthy tones of the dark wood exterior of the cupboards, is very rustic in appearance and could easily be paired with some very rustic furniture. When you open it though, we can see the glass shelf looking very modern and elegant. Something like this combines the two worlds beautifully.

Pantry

Bespoke kitchen cabinets Break The Mould Furniture KitchenCabinets & shelves
Break The Mould Furniture

Bespoke kitchen cabinets

Break The Mould Furniture
Break The Mould Furniture
Break The Mould Furniture

Made entirely of wood, this pantry is a thing of beauty. How easy it is to see everything inside it! With shelves and drawers for every spice and dry good we can imagine. Topped with two glass shelves for, well, glasses, it is a wonderful mix of materials. The glass gives it a sense of light and space and separates the shelves from the food section of the cupboard. A superb storage solution for any kitchen.

Frosted

Happiest when the skies are blue, Alaris London Ltd Alaris London Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
Alaris London Ltd

Happiest when the skies are blue

Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd

Blue can be considered a cold colour, but we don't think that is true. This frosted blue glass kitchen shelf is something quite special. It injects a wonderful bit of fun and colour into the kitchen. Making it feel softer, whilst still being very contemporary. Colour really adds a good vibe to spaces and is underrated and underused. It can really effect our mood, so make it a colour that makes you happy and enjoy your kitchen.

Marvellous mirrored buffets

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks