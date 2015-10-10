Gorgeous glass kitchen shelves

Glass is one of the oldest materials used in design. It dates back centuries to when it was first used in windows and drinking glasses. Of course, technology, knowledge and methods have changed, meaning glass has become much more pliable and we are able to do much more with it.
Kitchens are integral and glass being used within them in some form is inevitable but have you ever thought about glass shelves? They are something that can add a real air of elegance or a glimpse of the future. Safety is a concern but all glass these days is safety glass so don't let that be a deciding factor. Let your style go wild and do something different! Take a look at some glass shelves that we love…
We love this kitchen with it's duck egg blue walls and white units. It is the perfect modern country kitchen that has very shiny floors and wonderful warm wooden work tops. But don't fail to notice the lovely wall unit at the back. With it's subtle illumination that shines through the glass shelves and frosted glass front. The shelves are a brilliant idea for a cupboard, as we can just see inside and the lights highlight the contents beautifully, thanks to all the glass.
Glass is a simple material. It doesn't need anything done to it to make it marvellous, because it already is. This kitchen is a testament to that. Simplicity is elegance, and the white units here reflect that. The unit at the rear has see through glass and we can see the glass shelves inside it and they are a perfect partner to this space. They add to the room as they don't have a massive impact, but they are the touch that it needed. Brought to us by Urban Myth, this room is beautiful.
Minimalism isn't to everyones taste, but it works in a kitchen, if you have enough space to store everything out of sight. The hight gloss units reflect light all around the space, making it feel even bigger. There is a lovely slash of colour at the back with the glass bottles on the glass shelves. The back light behind them makes the colour sing and dance which livens up the whole space.
Add a little touch of history to your kitchen. Why not? These glass shelves come in the form of a 1950s medicine cabinet and would add a real touch of magic to anywhere you put them. The cabinet is metal and very heavy and sturdy, making it perfect for a freestanding unit in a kitchen. Perfect for any industrial space.
It doesn't come much more futuristic than this! Glass is one of the best conductors of light and we love these shelves for that reason. They would be a brilliant addition to any modern kitchen that wanted to look different. The red light just flows through them, brining the to life and providing a lovely warm light that would look spectacular in the evening, with the regular lights off.
If red isn't your colour, what about blue? These shelves are the perfect space saver in a kitchen, if you have an unused alcove or other space. Recipes books and glasses would never look the same again when placed on these. Light just beams along the edges of the glass to create this stunning look. It would almost be tempting to leave these shelves empty!
When it comes to unique, these shelves really tick the box. They are incredibly different and we can practically guarantee that not many people will have a glass shelf like this in their kitchen. Made from reclaimed windows, they are a brilliant use of something old, and turned into glass shelves. A cabinet door with a real difference, that will be a wonderful talking point with friends. You can also stain them or paint them to match whatever decor you have.
When you want to mash up modern and rustic, a glass kitchen shelf like this one is something to consider. The earthy tones of the dark wood exterior of the cupboards, is very rustic in appearance and could easily be paired with some very rustic furniture. When you open it though, we can see the glass shelf looking very modern and elegant. Something like this combines the two worlds beautifully.
Made entirely of wood, this pantry is a thing of beauty. How easy it is to see everything inside it! With shelves and drawers for every spice and dry good we can imagine. Topped with two glass shelves for, well, glasses, it is a wonderful mix of materials. The glass gives it a sense of light and space and separates the shelves from the food section of the cupboard. A superb storage solution for any kitchen.
Blue can be considered a cold colour, but we don't think that is true. This frosted blue glass kitchen shelf is something quite special. It injects a wonderful bit of fun and colour into the kitchen. Making it feel softer, whilst still being very contemporary. Colour really adds a good vibe to spaces and is underrated and underused. It can really effect our mood, so make it a colour that makes you happy and enjoy your kitchen.