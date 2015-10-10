Gorgeous glass kitchen shelves

Glass is one of the oldest materials used in design. It dates back centuries to when it was first used in windows and drinking glasses. Of course, technology, knowledge and methods have changed, meaning glass has become much more pliable and we are able to do much more with it.

Kitchens are integral and glass being used within them in some form is inevitable but have you ever thought about glass shelves? They are something that can add a real air of elegance or a glimpse of the future. Safety is a concern but all glass these days is safety glass so don't let that be a deciding factor. Let your style go wild and do something different! Take a look at some glass shelves that we love…