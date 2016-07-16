Your browser is out-of-date.

21 lovely little gardens you can easily copy

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern garden
If you have a hankering to get out into your garden and express yourself creatively, but feel a little unsure as to what you can do with a small outdoor space, take heart! 

We've found some amazing small gardens that should not only inspire, but directly instruct you how to get the most from your little slice of heaven. From quirky planters through to delicious decking, we have a host of ideas that you should be able to emulate in a weekend.

Grab your gardening gloves and prepare to muck in!

1. If plants baffle you, simply plant a bed of something colourful and eye-catching!

2. A table and chairs are sometimes all you need to enjoy the great outdoors

3. Don't try to level out an uneven surface. Use it to your advantage and make a feature of it with some steps

4. Decking and a gazebo will make even the smallest garden feel far more high end. Start training some climbers and it will be a green utopia in no time!

5. You can create some small, easy-to-manage beds by lifting some patio slabs

6. For an injection of all year round colour, funky planters make perfect garden theme dictators. A few of these would be all you need!

7. If the idea of maintaining a garden fills you with dread, don't! Go for a small wild garden instead

8. Try making some simple pallet seating and cover it with bright, colourful cushions for an impactful yet easy garden

9. Even steep small gardens can be a real asset. We love this multi-level stone haven that incorporates spiky trees perfectly

10. Bark chippings make light work of creating a neat and beautiful small garden space

11. Dramatic wood fencing and white raised beds are a match made in minimalist heaven

12. Use a variety of materials to make your garden seem bigger. Slate with wood, brick and foliage all looks great here!

13. You can have it all in a small garden. Just look at this space, complete with seating and a lawn…

14. Prevent mess and clutter shrinking your small garden further by keeping everything neat and contained

15. Shingle is the perfect choice for neatening up a bed. We like the idea of copying this, especially the herbs!

16. Define each part of your small garden and no functionality will be lost. Have a space for dining and one for seating, with potted blooms separating the areas

17. Add some height if you can't add size to your small garden. Working over multiple levels will make your outdoor area seem much bigger, even with a simple scheme like this

18. Even a tiny terrace can be a wonderful garden if you choose the right fencing and some eye-catching plants that bloom beautifully

19. A rock garden can be perfect for beginner gardeners who worry about killing plants that are less hardy

20. Easy to build brick beds will always look gorgeous in a small garden and you can tailor them to your dimensions perfectly

21. When in doubt, add a little of everything. Shingle, decking, patio slabs and potted plants all look amazing here. Copy that and you'll have a winning space!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Inspirational Front Garden Designs.

A Bonnie 1930s Scottish Bungalow Transformation
Did any of these ideas plant seeds of inspiration?

