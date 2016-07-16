21 lovely little gardens you can easily copy

If you have a hankering to get out into your garden and express yourself creatively, but feel a little unsure as to what you can do with a small outdoor space, take heart!

We've found some amazing small gardens that should not only inspire, but directly instruct you how to get the most from your little slice of heaven. From quirky planters through to delicious decking, we have a host of ideas that you should be able to emulate in a weekend.

Grab your gardening gloves and prepare to muck in!