Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before and After: Magic Garden Tricks

press profile homify press profile homify
UN JARDIN CONTEMPORAIN, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER
Loading admin actions …

Some of you really let your gardens go to ground, literally! It's always a sad thing when potentially beautiful outdoor areas are neglected or left to become just a little too overgrown, uninspired or tatty, but we think we have the remedy for that.

If you've been feeling a bit underwhelmed by your lacklustre garden but are unsure what you can do to liven it up a bit, come take a look at three of the most amazing transformations we've seen. We promise you'll feel more motivated to tackle your own space afterwards!

1. Before: What a mess

UN JARDIN CONTEMPORAIN, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

All the components are in place for an amazing garden but a lack of landscaping expertise has lead to everything just becoming a bit too shabby.

A patchy lawn, unstructured beds and narrow path don't help, but we see so much potential for more!

1. After: A sumptuous spot

UN JARDIN CONTEMPORAIN, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Modern garden
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

What a gorgeous sun trap this garden has become! With a stunning, nurtured lawn now in place, creamy paving and terrace areas and a host of leafy trees and flowers, this previously bare and unloved yard has become a stunning garden of Eden. We sure wouldn't mind sitting out here on a summer's day.

2. Before: Down in the dumps

PATIO DE STYLE INDUSTRIE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

Is there anything left alive on this terrace? What a depressing graveyard of potted plants this is and don't get us stated on that sad little fold-up bistro table.

All the potential in the world seems to have been wasted, which is a depressing shame.

2. After: Going up in the world

PATIO DE STYLE INDUSTRIE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Industrial style garden
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

What a difference! Adding a mezzanine floor is absolutely genius, allowing al fresco diners to take advantage of a sunnier altitude, while the lower level has been dedicated to handy log storage and potted plants.

The decked pathway looks delightful, easily joining all the outside space together and with a touch of class. There is such a calm, funky vibe here now and we're shocked at the transformation.

3. Before: Concrete calamity

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pools are meant to be luxurious, elegant additions to a garden space, aren't they? Well, someone didn't send this house the memo as this just looks like a prison yard.

Dull concrete everywhere, a raised pool and little in the way of plants makes this feel less glamorous and more ghastly!

3. After: Totally tropical

Casa del Porche de Piedra, LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos Detached home
LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos

LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos
LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos
LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos

Now this is how a pool should look! Sunk down into the patio, it instantly looks far more contemporary and expensive, while the newly tiled pathway looks beautiful.

A cacophony of Mediterranean colours and materials has lifted the profile of this garden no end, making it feel like a high end holiday resort. Plus, with some carefully chosen greenery also now present, all we'd need is a cocktail and a bikini for a very pleasant afternoon!

For more garden transformations, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Inspiring Garden Makeovers.

21 lovely little gardens you can easily copy
Are you feeling more ready to overhaul your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks