Before and After: Magic Garden Tricks

Some of you really let your gardens go to ground, literally! It's always a sad thing when potentially beautiful outdoor areas are neglected or left to become just a little too overgrown, uninspired or tatty, but we think we have the remedy for that.

If you've been feeling a bit underwhelmed by your lacklustre garden but are unsure what you can do to liven it up a bit, come take a look at three of the most amazing transformations we've seen. We promise you'll feel more motivated to tackle your own space afterwards!