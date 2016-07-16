Before and After: Magic Garden Tricks

Some of you really let your gardens go to ground, literally! It's always a sad thing when potentially beautiful outdoor areas are neglected or left to become just a little too overgrown, uninspired or tatty, but we think we have the remedy for that.
If you've been feeling a bit underwhelmed by your lacklustre garden but are unsure what you can do to liven it up a bit, come take a look at three of the most amazing transformations we've seen. We promise you'll feel more motivated to tackle your own space afterwards!
All the components are in place for an amazing garden but a lack of landscaping expertise has lead to everything just becoming a bit too shabby.
A patchy lawn, unstructured beds and narrow path don't help, but we see so much potential for more!
What a gorgeous sun trap this garden has become! With a stunning, nurtured lawn now in place, creamy paving and terrace areas and a host of leafy trees and flowers, this previously bare and unloved yard has become a stunning garden of Eden. We sure wouldn't mind sitting out here on a summer's day.
Is there anything left alive on this terrace? What a depressing graveyard of potted plants this is and don't get us stated on that sad little fold-up bistro table.
All the potential in the world seems to have been wasted, which is a depressing shame.
What a difference! Adding a mezzanine floor is absolutely genius, allowing al fresco diners to take advantage of a sunnier altitude, while the lower level has been dedicated to handy log storage and potted plants.
The decked pathway looks delightful, easily joining all the outside space together and with a touch of class. There is such a calm, funky vibe here now and we're shocked at the transformation.
Pools are meant to be luxurious, elegant additions to a garden space, aren't they? Well, someone didn't send this house the memo as this just looks like a prison yard.
Dull concrete everywhere, a raised pool and little in the way of plants makes this feel less glamorous and more ghastly!
Now this is how a pool should look! Sunk down into the patio, it instantly looks far more contemporary and expensive, while the newly tiled pathway looks beautiful.
A cacophony of Mediterranean colours and materials has lifted the profile of this garden no end, making it feel like a high end holiday resort. Plus, with some carefully chosen greenery also now present, all we'd need is a cocktail and a bikini for a very pleasant afternoon!
For more garden transformations, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Inspiring Garden Makeovers.