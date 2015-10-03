Striking wrought iron designs

Featured within some of the most luxurious abodes, from castles to simple countryside homes, wrought iron has long been a popular and timeless material. But what exactly is wrought iron? Wrought iron is an iron alloy with a low carbon content in contrast to cast iron. Due to its composition it can be welded, etched, bent and shaped. As a tough yet ductile material it is perfect for the fabrication of railings, fences and furniture, allowing an age-defiant product that is stylish as well as long lasting. These days wrought iron is no longer produced on a large commercial scale and many of the new gates and fences bear the name wrought iron when they are actually mild steel. However, we see historic and heritage properties that still feature their original ironwork, as well as a number of artisanal producers.
If you would like to get a little inspiration for your dwelling, check out the following examples and inject some wrought iron elegance into your home today!
The first image we are looking at today is of a bold front entry that features a huge wrought iron set of gates. This gated entrance looks sophisticated, stylish, and makes the most of the wrought iron for safety, security, as well as design. The set of gates are decorative, and yet look refined and avoid a sense of being 'over the top'. The entire design leaves us wanting to know how luxurious the home could be, hidden away, and situated behind such pretty gates.
For something a little different, this side table and bed is a gorgeous example of what can be achieved with wrought iron in the home. The bed is a typical design, and looks effortless against the plush textiles, while the side table is truly unique. Organic in its design, the table legs resemble tree branches and look a little spooky when combined with the feather lampshade. We love this interior! Combining the perfect amount of wrought iron with softer sumptuous textiles and hues, this bedroom is welcoming and chic.
Balconies are often one of my favourite places within a home or residence. They provide a breath of fresh air for a space, while offering an area to sit outside and take in the scenery. More often than not they also encompass some fairly wonderful views, and this example is no exception. A stylish renovated dwelling, this property features two small balconies which are only slightly larger than Juliette balconies. The stand out feature for the home, these wrought iron elements bring elegance and style to the already characterful home.
If you like colour and life in your home, then check out this bright and vivacious bedroom. Although the textiles are lively and eccentric, it is the wrought iron bed that brings the whole package together. A dark painted purple, the brass accents help to add glamour and an eclectic Boho vibe to the room. Pair this style of bed with lots of patterned fabric, soft cushions, and enjoy your sumptuous space!
In this image we see the front gate that has been beautifully decorated and designed using multiple wrought iron features. The home is large and luxurious, continuing this outside with dual wall mounted wrought iron lights. Paired with the wrought iron gate, the lights are a stylish and welcoming addition to this interesting and opulent residence. If you would like to install some similar lights to your front entry, chat to a professional, and get a sophisticated lighting solution for your home.
Finally, our last design is a striking staircase that has incorporated a wrought iron balustrade into its design. The interior colour scheme is light and bright, with white and whitewashed features seen throughout. The contrast is found with the dark black wrought iron that boasts an intricate and intriguing design. In addition the railing is finished off with a polished timber handrail that works beautifully against the iron.
