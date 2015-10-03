Striking wrought iron designs

Featured within some of the most luxurious abodes, from castles to simple countryside homes, wrought iron has long been a popular and timeless material. But what exactly is wrought iron? Wrought iron is an iron alloy with a low carbon content in contrast to cast iron. Due to its composition it can be welded, etched, bent and shaped. As a tough yet ductile material it is perfect for the fabrication of railings, fences and furniture, allowing an age-defiant product that is stylish as well as long lasting. These days wrought iron is no longer produced on a large commercial scale and many of the new gates and fences bear the name wrought iron when they are actually mild steel. However, we see historic and heritage properties that still feature their original ironwork, as well as a number of artisanal producers.

If you would like to get a little inspiration for your dwelling, check out the following examples and inject some wrought iron elegance into your home today!