6 tips for decorating a long garden

Long, linear and rectangular gardens are amongst the most common of all garden shapes. Luckily, a long garden is also one of the easiest to design. The key to ensuring your space looks stylish and functional, as well as enjoyable, is to segregate the areas and divide up the space into sections. With a skinny and slender garden you have the added benefit of an immediate focal point. Our eyes naturally move to the end point of a garden and, due to this, your space can be designed as an eye-catching and attention-grabbing feature.
If you need a little encouragement, inspiration and some helpful tips and tricks, check out the images, below, and renew, design or refresh your garden with confidence!
If you are blessed with space, why not consider a garden of colourful cottage style plants? This space is long, luxurious, and a perfectly designed country style ambience. The brick home is located at the end of the plot, and works beautifully to create a sense of whimsical magic and mystery. Reminiscent of something from a childhood novel or The Secret Garden, this space utilises many different plants to create interest, and a delightfully tangled mess of foliage.
The first space we are looking at today is a stylish and long garden that looks unbelievably well-designed and ultra-sleek. The home features a downstairs basement conversion that means the courtyard is raised and is offered views, which preside over the lawn space. In this instance the focal point of the space is the entertaining area that ensures the occupants have a place to eat, relax, chill, and socialise. The ultimate patio for hosting a party, the glass balustrades create an unimpeded view to the bespoke garden shed at the rear of the property. Light stone is a beautiful choice, which combines wonderfully with the white walls, and contrasts against the dark outdoor furniture.
As mentioned earlier, when working with a long linear garden you immediately have the benefit of a focal point within the space. Here in this garden, the designers from Josh Ward Garden Design has effortlessly implemented a lush green walkway that adds to the beautiful tranquillity of this space. The table is a rustic timber, and the chairs are a modern eclectic choice. With in-built planters, the garden spaces are defined and neat. This garden creates a beautiful sense of intrigue, with the path functioning as a stylish and interesting surprise.
If you have an extremely long garden, you may want to consider implementing garden walls or dividers to create spaces that are delineated from the large, open area. In this example we see a long garden that has been designed by Linsey Evans Garden Design. This space feels welcoming, and by including the walls, able to offer an inviting sense of warmth and intrigue.
Often when you have a long garden it can be difficult knowing how to design it, but when paired with a sloping block, it can present even more difficulties. The contemporary space in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire has utilised a lowered courtyard along with rendered blockwork walls. The space now has interest and intrigue, and includes ramps that lead in a walkway-like fashion up to the above lawn area.
Nothing beats a lawn garden! The practical yet timeless greenery always manages to present a space that is welcoming, lush, stylish, and simple. Here the extremely long garden is also very large, presenting potential problems for the owners. In order to keep things simple and sophisticated, the designers have decided to employ grass to the entire space. In doing so, the garden looks enjoyable, and offers the perfect place for children to play. It also makes a feature of the home, which is a focal point for the garden space.
If you would like to see some more garden inspiration, check out: Cottage gardens.