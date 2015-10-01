6 tips for decorating a long garden

Long, linear and rectangular gardens are amongst the most common of all garden shapes. Luckily, a long garden is also one of the easiest to design. The key to ensuring your space looks stylish and functional, as well as enjoyable, is to segregate the areas and divide up the space into sections. With a skinny and slender garden you have the added benefit of an immediate focal point. Our eyes naturally move to the end point of a garden and, due to this, your space can be designed as an eye-catching and attention-grabbing feature.

If you need a little encouragement, inspiration and some helpful tips and tricks, check out the images, below, and renew, design or refresh your garden with confidence!