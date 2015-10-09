Magical Moroccan mirrors!

As one of the most diverse locations in Africa, Moroccan is constantly inspiring new and unique styles and designs. From the Saharan dunes to the peaks of the High Atlas, this intriguing and exotic location is our inspiration for today's Ideabook. When we think of Morocco, we undoubtedly imagine scorching deserts and fast-paced ancient medina cities, and with such a varied terrain, the ambience and atmosphere of this country can differ immensely. Whether you prefer relaxing in the serene countryside, or shopping within a bustling souq, you are guaranteed to find inspiration and energy!

Today on homify we are taking a look at some stylish Moroccan inspired wall mirrors. Wonderful home accessories that burst with liveliness and colour, shine with style, and look effortlessly chic within any domestic setting. For some ideas and encouragement, check out the following six examples below, and renew your home with a little North African flair.