Magical Moroccan mirrors!

As one of the most diverse locations in Africa, Moroccan is constantly inspiring new and unique styles and designs. From the Saharan dunes to the peaks of the High Atlas, this intriguing and exotic location is our inspiration for today's Ideabook. When we think of Morocco, we undoubtedly imagine scorching deserts and fast-paced ancient medina cities, and with such a varied terrain, the ambience and atmosphere of this country can differ immensely. Whether you prefer relaxing in the serene countryside, or shopping within a bustling souq, you are guaranteed to find inspiration and energy!
Today on homify we are taking a look at some stylish Moroccan inspired wall mirrors. Wonderful home accessories that burst with liveliness and colour, shine with style, and look effortlessly chic within any domestic setting. For some ideas and encouragement, check out the following six examples below, and renew your home with a little North African flair.
From Moroccan Bazaar we first take a look at this stylishly typical Marrakech mirror. Employing handcrafted bone inlay, the Arabic design would look gorgeous in any domestic space. Exuding North African refinement, this wall mirror will undoubtedly take pride of place within your home. Elegant, well-crafted, and individual, this is our absolute favourite design when it comes to decorating your home with a Moroccan edge.
The second mirror we are looking at today is a decorative design that utilises a flamboyant mixture of silver with a reflective mirror. The design is almost Rococo-esque, but would work wonderfully within a luxurious Moroccan inspired home. Ideal for a bathroom, bedroom, entranceway or living space, this is a highly versatile design that looks effortlessly chic and stylish.
This mirror is a beautiful blend of different purple hues. Replete with a circular form, this mirror is a statement within its interior space, and imparts energy and vigour into the room. Moroccan style often works with mosaic-tiled pieces to create an interesting overall effect, and in this example we see that has been achieved extremely successfully.
Not necessarily a Moroccan inspired interior, this wall of antiqued mirror is a gorgeously stylish infusion of many different aesthetic elements. Designed by Rupert Bevan, we simply had to include this interior as it bursts with a sense of history and tradition. Seen throughout Morocco, antique mirror is a popular purchase for tourists and specific furniture buyers. If you are keen to create an antique ambience within any area of your home, consider pieces of weathered mirror. Looking chic and modern within this room, the frameless design adds a contemporary touch to the interior, while still imparting history and heritage.
To liven a space, a mirror is always an easy and stylish solution. Here in this bathroom we see the gorgeous concrete tone walls, and open shower space. The monotone hue utilised within the room is wonderfully interspersed with colourful accessories, seen here in the form of a beautiful mirror. Exuding Moroccan flair and refinement, this bright and lively piece is a striking item that injects cheerfulness and glamour to the space.
The final mirror we are taking a look at today is a different kind of item. Here in this bathroom space, the designers have chosen to tile the walls and leave a special space for a piece of mirror. The bathroom vanity matches the mirror frame, and imparts a sense of cohesion within the room. Utilising a typical black and white colour scheme, timelessness is ensured, as well as a sleek sophistication. For that hint of Moroccan charm, without anything too over-the-top, this is an ideal design.
