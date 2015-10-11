Wonderfully exotic: Moroccan inspired lighting!

From mountains and deserts, to winding alleyways of ancient cities, Morocco is replete with a wild and timeless character. As one of the most diverse locations in Africa, the country's style has been formed and altered over many centuries of differing empires. Featuring diverse terrain, Morocco's Berbers, Arabs, and Saharawis embrace a rich and varied history, which informs exotic and intriguing architectural and interior design.
Today on homify we have compiled eight fabulous Moroccan inspired lighting designs that are sure to brighten your living space, and impart a sense of chic African style into your home. Check out the examples below, and get inspired to enliven your dwelling today!
The first Moroccan light we are looking at today is an instantly recognisable classic. From the team at Moroccan Bazaar, this wall mounted light is ideal for those looking to create intrinsic North African flair within the home. Think wild patterned illumination, with plenty of ancient charm and character. Choose this wall light for a living space, bathroom, or entry, where it will impart a soft and welcoming glow.
For something a little different, the next light we are taking a look at is an intriguing and contemporary take on the humble wall light. This bowl-shaped piece from Lee Broom has a rug pattern within the interior, a soft bulb, and looks thoroughly interesting! Choose this light for a modern or traditional home, and watch it work as a conversational item, as well as a stylish lamp.
Imparting a warm glow is extremely important in certain areas of the home. Within this space we see a stylish, Moroccan inspired wall mounted light that looks brilliant in its rustic setting. Choose a light such as this to illuminate an entrance or bathroom, and ensure it is paired with equally warm and sumptuous materials.
Wow! This light really brightens the imagination with its intriguing and stylish form. Here we are taking a peek at a hanging pendant light that encompasses a shade replete with curved and flowing lines. This light gives a '60s aesthetic, with a sense of eclectic Moroccan flair. Designed by Tiago Sá da Costa, the cork construction of this lamp is an ecological design that is crafted to represent the unique material, while providing a sophisticated home accessory.
From Goyart.com, our next Moroccan inspired light is a bright and lively chandelier. Reminiscent of many Moroccan-esque designs, this light fitting will bring life and cheer to any domestic setting. The different coloured pebbles are strung together, and hung from black lace-like pieces that are wonderfully exotic. This light would be perfect in an eclectic living space, above a dining table, or within a gorgeously sumptuous bedroom.
Opulence and style are the key factors in the design and construction of this beautiful rectangular light fitting from The Lighting Store. Oozing sophistication and refinement, the suspended light features an abundance of reflective pieces that contribute to the overall chic lavishness of this piece. Perfect for a rectangular dining table, this light maximises gold tones, imparting a sleek Moroccan aesthetic.
For a light that is a little more modern, we take a look at this gorgeous and wonderfully patterned wall-mounted light from Luku Home. Boasting a brushed brass fitting, the light hangs delicately against the wall. Repetitive patterns cover the shade, and give a Moroccan deco style to the modern light. This piece would look divine in many different domestic spaces, but we particularly like the idea of it situated in a hallway space or entranceway.
Not your average wall light, this striking design from Asco Lights is a truly beautiful and luxurious option. This light reminds us of soft curtains and sumptuous transparent Moroccan textiles. Held together with rumpled chrome, the reflective nature of the light adds originality and a unique ambience to any space it is within.
If you liked that ideabook, check out another one here: Exciting wall mounted lighting