Tremendous timber wall mirrors

Mirrors are a fantastic solution to many household conundrums. Be it a lack of light, a cloistered nook or simply to add a touch of luxury, a mirror can add lavishness and sophistication. These practical home accoutrements not only look fabulous but are also a functional and useful addition to any interior. Today on homify we are looking at one type of mirror in particular: the timber framed mirror. The use of wood within the home can impart a rustic feeling as well as a time-honoured sense of heritage and history. Timber can also be used in a modern setting to add warmth and style to a minimalist interior.

If you would like some inspiration, and to see some tremendous examples of stylish timber mirrors, check out the images, below, and start thinking about your next home purchase!