Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Tremendous timber wall mirrors

press profile homify press profile homify
BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING, holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Mirrors are a fantastic solution to many household conundrums. Be it a lack of light, a cloistered nook or simply to add a touch of luxury, a mirror can add lavishness and sophistication. These practical home accoutrements not only look fabulous but are also a functional and useful addition to any interior. Today on homify we are looking at one type of mirror in particular: the timber framed mirror. The use of wood within the home can impart a rustic feeling as well as a time-honoured sense of heritage and history. Timber can also be used in a modern setting to add warmth and style to a minimalist interior. 

If you would like some inspiration, and to see some tremendous examples of stylish timber mirrors, check out the images, below, and start thinking about your next home purchase!

Understated and cool

Loop Mirror Noble and Wood Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Wood
Noble and Wood

Loop Mirror

Noble and Wood
Noble and Wood
Noble and Wood

For something a little different, and unbelieveably chic, check out this striking and timeless design from Noble and Wood. The Loop Mirror is a circular mirror that is suspended from the wall by a leather strap and a timber wall peg. This design is ultra-cute and would look fabulous in a range of interior designs. We love the effortlessly chic appearance of the timber against the leather, as well as the simple lines that ensure a bold yet understated item. 

Deco chic!

Family Home, Ruth Noble Interiors Ruth Noble Interiors Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Ruth Noble Interiors

Family Home

Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors

The first mirror we are taking a look at today is actually a set of mirrors. Deco in style, this superb convex items are a gorgeous infusion to this refurbished Victorian Family Home. Eclectic and yet extremely elegant, these are the perfect infusion for the staircase space, as it brightens the area, as well as letting you see who is lurking around the corner. 

Elegant and practical

Casa do Chapéu Virado, Nuno Ladeiro, Arquitetura e Design Nuno Ladeiro, Arquitetura e Design
Nuno Ladeiro, Arquitetura e Design

Nuno Ladeiro, Arquitetura e Design
Nuno Ladeiro, Arquitetura e Design
Nuno Ladeiro, Arquitetura e Design

A timber wall mirror is an elegant and stylish option, but can offer your interior space so much more than simply a stylish appearance. This mirror is a lovely basic design that works in a practical way to provide spaciousness to the interior bathroom, and injects grace as well as flair. If you have a wall space or a nook that needs opening up, consider a mirror to enlighten the interior area. 

Eccentric washroom

Mirror Metropolitain, Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS Living roomAccessories & decoration
Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS

Mirror Metropolitain

Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS
Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS
Adonis Pauli HOME JEWELS

When you need something bold and intriguing within your bathroom, why not consider a mirror? This amazing art nouveau inspired design is brought to you by Adonis Pauli Home Jewels, and creates a striking focal point within this wash space. Hand carved and hand finished with a wooden frame, this wall mirror is simple, yet elegant, and will work as an attention-grabbing item in any room of your house. 

All that glimmers…

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING, holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Bathroom
holly keeling interiors and styling

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING

holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling

Gold, everyone loves it, and those who are lucky enough to have it within their interiors most likely love it even more. This adorable bathroom space features a gold plated timber mirror that oozes sophistication, without forgetting to impart a serious dash of country glamour. The furniture matches perfectly, and creates a bucolic slice of elegance and chic countryside luxury. 

Classic and refined

Classical Entrance Hall, White Linen Interiors Ltd White Linen Interiors Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
White Linen Interiors Ltd

Classical Entrance Hall

White Linen Interiors Ltd
White Linen Interiors Ltd
White Linen Interiors Ltd

For classic refinement, one cannot look past the wonderful elegance of a timber mirror hung above a mantelpiece. This room is the epitome of classic design and graceful interior aesthetics. The mirror is a focal point within a room that simply bursts with interesting features and eye-catching adornments. Choose a standard yet elegant design, and match it to the size of your interior. If you need help with the decor of your room, chat to a professional, and ensure you get the design you truly desire!

Why hang when you can stand?

Broadgates Road, Granit Architects Granit Architects Minimalist bedroom
Granit Architects

Broadgates Road

Granit Architects
Granit Architects
Granit Architects

The last mirror we are taking a look at today is within a beautifully styled and designed room from Granit Chartered Architects. This loft space is replete with a beautiful warmth, and incorporates a chic country aesthetic. The contrast is added within this space by utilising a bold mirror. Now, why hang a mirror, when it looks perfectly at home standing next to the wall? You needn't bother with all that tricky handywork, simply lean it against the space, and you have yourself a gorgeous and practical full length reflective surface. 

If you love mirrors and simply cannot get enough, take a peek at our other Ideabook: 10 shabby chic mirror designs.

Dining tables for large families
Which mirror is your favourite? Start a conversation in the comments section, below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks