Tremendous timber wall mirrors

Mirrors are a fantastic solution to many household conundrums. Be it a lack of light, a cloistered nook or simply to add a touch of luxury, a mirror can add lavishness and sophistication. These practical home accoutrements not only look fabulous but are also a functional and useful addition to any interior. Today on homify we are looking at one type of mirror in particular: the timber framed mirror. The use of wood within the home can impart a rustic feeling as well as a time-honoured sense of heritage and history. Timber can also be used in a modern setting to add warmth and style to a minimalist interior.
If you would like some inspiration, and to see some tremendous examples of stylish timber mirrors, check out the images, below, and start thinking about your next home purchase!
For something a little different, and unbelieveably chic, check out this striking and timeless design from Noble and Wood. The Loop Mirror is a circular mirror that is suspended from the wall by a leather strap and a timber wall peg. This design is ultra-cute and would look fabulous in a range of interior designs. We love the effortlessly chic appearance of the timber against the leather, as well as the simple lines that ensure a bold yet understated item.
The first mirror we are taking a look at today is actually a set of mirrors. Deco in style, this superb convex items are a gorgeous infusion to this refurbished Victorian Family Home. Eclectic and yet extremely elegant, these are the perfect infusion for the staircase space, as it brightens the area, as well as letting you see who is lurking around the corner.
A timber wall mirror is an elegant and stylish option, but can offer your interior space so much more than simply a stylish appearance. This mirror is a lovely basic design that works in a practical way to provide spaciousness to the interior bathroom, and injects grace as well as flair. If you have a wall space or a nook that needs opening up, consider a mirror to enlighten the interior area.
When you need something bold and intriguing within your bathroom, why not consider a mirror? This amazing art nouveau inspired design is brought to you by Adonis Pauli Home Jewels, and creates a striking focal point within this wash space. Hand carved and hand finished with a wooden frame, this wall mirror is simple, yet elegant, and will work as an attention-grabbing item in any room of your house.
Gold, everyone loves it, and those who are lucky enough to have it within their interiors most likely love it even more. This adorable bathroom space features a gold plated timber mirror that oozes sophistication, without forgetting to impart a serious dash of country glamour. The furniture matches perfectly, and creates a bucolic slice of elegance and chic countryside luxury.
For classic refinement, one cannot look past the wonderful elegance of a timber mirror hung above a mantelpiece. This room is the epitome of classic design and graceful interior aesthetics. The mirror is a focal point within a room that simply bursts with interesting features and eye-catching adornments. Choose a standard yet elegant design, and match it to the size of your interior. If you need help with the decor of your room, chat to a professional, and ensure you get the design you truly desire!
The last mirror we are taking a look at today is within a beautifully styled and designed room from Granit Chartered Architects. This loft space is replete with a beautiful warmth, and incorporates a chic country aesthetic. The contrast is added within this space by utilising a bold mirror. Now, why hang a mirror, when it looks perfectly at home standing next to the wall? You needn't bother with all that tricky handywork, simply lean it against the space, and you have yourself a gorgeous and practical full length reflective surface.
If you love mirrors and simply cannot get enough, take a peek at our other Ideabook: 10 shabby chic mirror designs.