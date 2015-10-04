5 beautiful bespoke garden sheds

A shed is the backbone to a functional home, a pillar of outdoor organisation, and the workhorse of garden storage. So why is it that we almost always take the humble shed for granted? Now, sheds may not be the most exciting purchase you will make for your home, and they are not likely to be something you will use daily, but they are a useful and functional essential for a dwelling. Today we are paying homage to some of the more luxurious sheds we have seen. The bespoke and customised beauties that add an element of intrigue to their outdoor space, as well as impart style and sophistication. From glass cubes to shepherd's huts, there is something to suit any garden design.
Take a gander at the following beautiful bespoke designs, and consider giving your garden a customised and refined makeover!
What is a shoffice you ask? Well, this shoffice (shed + office) is a brilliant design from the team at Platform 5 Architects, and offers a place to retreat, store, hideaway, or work. One part shed, and another part stylish inventive design; the shoffice is intriguing and very well-designed. Located to the rear of a 1950’s terraced house in St John’s Wood, the structure feels organic in its design, and looks a little like a puddle that has melted into the surrounding garden space.
Contained within a timber elliptical shell, this is one memorable bespoke shed that we're unlikely to forget any time soon!
This ultra-modern and extremely interesting design is a bespoke steel and glass construction designed by IQ Glass UK. Blending into its environment, this large structure houses a car, as well as offering a neat space to place a dining table and chairs. With a large door that opens up onto the garden, this area can be used for entertaining, storage, or any other inventive need. The mirrored glass reflects onto the exterior space, and creates a feeling of spaciousness. Inside the room is clean, dry, and sleek. The black colour scheme looks gorgeous against the exposed brick and the concrete floor, effortlessly adding to the home's design.
The second bespoke shed on our list looks like a miniature house, rather than a practical garage or shed. Perfect for creating the ultimate man cave, retreat, or workshop, this adorable structure is practical and stylish. Original in its appearance, this high-quality offering from Garden Affairs is constructed from a Swedish profile and has a shiplap finish that can be painted to suit any colour scheme or design. With a customisable design, you can add as many windows or doors as you may require. A perfect addition to any sophisticated garden space!
For the ultimate shed space take a look at this super cute shepherd's hut. Offering a multitude of uses, the hut is fabricated from corrugated steel and can be customised in a range of colours and styles. Inside, you can choose exactly what you want to house. Be it storage for the main home, or simply a place to create a little retreat, the shepherd's hut is a gorgeous hideaway. Built throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, these tiny dwellings from Downland Shepherd Huts are considerably more comfortable than their historical counterparts!
The last shed we are looking at today takes us to an inner suburban Dublin mews property. The project by Taka Architects involved conversion of an area that was previously for a garage. Maximising the space that sits within the private garden, the shed area has been covered with a mirror. This gives an illusion of space, while hiding all of the stored goods and garden appurtenances behind the reflective wall. Normally an unsightly garden addition, this shed is chic and stylish!
