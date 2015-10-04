5 beautiful bespoke garden sheds

A shed is the backbone to a functional home, a pillar of outdoor organisation, and the workhorse of garden storage. So why is it that we almost always take the humble shed for granted? Now, sheds may not be the most exciting purchase you will make for your home, and they are not likely to be something you will use daily, but they are a useful and functional essential for a dwelling. Today we are paying homage to some of the more luxurious sheds we have seen. The bespoke and customised beauties that add an element of intrigue to their outdoor space, as well as impart style and sophistication. From glass cubes to shepherd's huts, there is something to suit any garden design.

Take a gander at the following beautiful bespoke designs, and consider giving your garden a customised and refined makeover!