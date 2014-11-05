homify 360°: Family home in Twickenham

Twickenham, a name long synonomous with rugby, is home to Twickenham Stadium, the home of rugby in England, and is the largest dedicated rugby union venue in the world. The town of around 52,000 inhabitants is also the home of the Rugby Football Union and the World Rugby Mueseum, and will play host to the Rugby World Cup in 2015. Nestled into a small street in the town so enveloped by the oval ball is this refurbished and remodelled 1980's detached house, which was completed across three phases of refurbishment and extension. The first phased turned the tired and unlivable home into a habitable house, whilst the second and third phases were designed, planned, and approved for construction. Local architectural and interior design firm Morgan Harris Architects undertook the project, which proved succesful both aesthetically and financially.