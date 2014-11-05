homify 360°: Family home in Twickenham

Twickenham, a name long synonomous with rugby, is home to Twickenham Stadium, the home of rugby in England, and is the largest dedicated rugby union venue in the world. The town of around 52,000 inhabitants is also the home of the Rugby Football Union and the World Rugby Mueseum, and will play host to the Rugby World Cup in 2015. Nestled into a small street in the town so enveloped by the oval ball is this refurbished and remodelled 1980's detached house, which was completed across three phases of refurbishment and extension. The first phased turned the tired and unlivable home into a habitable house, whilst the second and third phases were designed, planned, and approved for construction. Local architectural and interior design firm Morgan Harris Architects undertook the project, which proved succesful both aesthetically and financially.
As viewed from the street, the family home immediately stands tall and proud, surrounded by its unassuming neighbours. The existing brick facade, typical of terrace homes throughout Britain, has been rendered and painted a stylish grey, with the window panes and border of the roof painted a contrasting bright white. An additional level was added onto the roof of the structure, but built in such a way as to blend in with the existing design, adding extra floor space and value to the property.
Up close, we can get a better view of the contemporary, matte finish grey paint. The front door of this home has been repositioned from the traditional notion of a terrace home, with the front door facing the street. Here it has been moved to the side of the home, differentiating it from other surrounding homes, and adding a sleek, mysterious appeal to passers by. A new front door has replaced the drab, existing door, and we can see the continuation of the matte grey paint down the side of the structure.
Moving around the to face the courtyard, immediately the open plan becomes evident. The rear wall of the ground level has been removed, with the extension dramatically increasing the size of the downstairs combined living and dining space. Bi fold doors allow fresh air to completely engulf the space, working hand in hand with the fresh colour tones to make you feel completely at ease.
A small terrace allows for children to play freely outside, and adds an extra element to entertaining, once the doors have been completely pushed back. Here you can see the original rear facade, giving a real indication to the actual size of where the original real wall once stood, and where the new extension begins.
An ultra modern kitchen, fitted with top of the range stainless steel appliances, runs down one side of the property, tucked away behind the lounge room.
Moving upstairs to where the bedrooms and bathroom is located, a more monochrome palette becomes evident. White walls again feature, this time with black floors and all black, white and grey decorations; colour tones that will never date, nor go out of style. The rear facing bedroom is ignited by the sunlight beaming through the windows which face onto the extension and yard below.
Stepping inside, we get a real glimpse of the extent of the renovation. Freshly painted walls frame the room styled in both modern and vintage furnishings, coming together in perfect harmony. We see the antique chest come coffee table, with a new fireplace and TV tucked away into what appears to be the existing hearth. This hearth is in fact a new extension, built to look as if it is part of the original design.
The sumptuous bathtub surrounded by black and white marble perfectly matches the black curtains and black and white framed photos hanging above it.
We conclude our tour of this delightful family home in the children's bedroom, which sees a little more colour present than the rest of the home, adding a more playful feeling to the room. The small flags remind us of teams colours, maybe subconsciously representing the jerseys of all the rugby teams who have had the privilige to run out into a sold out Twickenham Stadium.