This Charming Bungalow

This lovely home looks very small, granted, but hidden behind its simple façade is enough cosy charm to welcome any guest and comfort any inhabitant.

The brainchild of French architecture firm Taoin, this endearing abode was designed in accordance with the principles of Feng Shui, a Chinese philosophy that aims to harmonise personal surroundings. Roughly translating to 'mind and water' in English, the art of Feng Shui involves careful consideration of the placement of furniture and household objects in order that soothing, positive energy might flow throughout a space. The use of colour also constitutes an important element of the Feng Shui style, with tones chosen to reflect the 5 Feng Shui elements: fire, earth, metal, water and wood.

Take a tour below and see how the Feng Shui style can be adapted to any residence, with inspirational effect!