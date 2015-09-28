This Charming Bungalow

This lovely home looks very small, granted, but hidden behind its simple façade is enough cosy charm to welcome any guest and comfort any inhabitant.
The brainchild of French architecture firm Taoin, this endearing abode was designed in accordance with the principles of Feng Shui, a Chinese philosophy that aims to harmonise personal surroundings. Roughly translating to 'mind and water' in English, the art of Feng Shui involves careful consideration of the placement of furniture and household objects in order that soothing, positive energy might flow throughout a space. The use of colour also constitutes an important element of the Feng Shui style, with tones chosen to reflect the 5 Feng Shui elements: fire, earth, metal, water and wood.
Take a tour below and see how the Feng Shui style can be adapted to any residence, with inspirational effect!
The exterior of the house presents with simple, white walls, topped with bright, terracotta roofing. The outdoors entertaining area is trimmed with a small garden and inviting, green lawn, perfect for an impromptu picnic!
The rustic simplicity of the setting makes for a relaxed atmosphere, with the west-facing terrace ensuring that the entertaining area will benefit from a beautiful sunset every day of the year.
While from the outside this humble bungalow may blend into its surroundings, its interior is full of Feng Shui secrets. Let's take a closer look…
Approaching the main entrance we see an enclave dressed in a warm, brown tone, similar to the terracotta roof tiles. A smattering of pot plants and garden tools continue the rustic theme, while large windows allow a great degree of natural light to flow through to the interior of the home.
The bright, white door bursts from within the enclave, providing an invitation for guests and visitors.
Upon entering, we are greeted by more warm hues adorning curved walls designed to effortlessly guide visitors around the space. Sunlight filters through the expansive windows, filling the room with the help of a white ceiling and polished, tiled floors.
Furniture is kept to a minumum so as not to obstruct the calm energy circulating throughout, and plants are carefully positioned about the space to freshen the air and reinvigorate the atmosphere.
From this vantage we gain a view of one of the most notable design features in this small but intriguing home: the fireplace.
Fire is a key element of Feng Shui, providing balance to the home environment just as it does to our galaxy, our planet and our environment. For this reason the principles of Feng Shui dictate that a fireplace should be incorporated into any home, acting as the heart of the space and providing for continuity of energy.
In this house the fireplace is tucked into a circular enclave and framed with red walls, enhancing its warmth and centrality. The floor below is a mosaic of natural stone, adding another important element to the dynamic and reflecting the preference of Feng Shui practitioners to use natural materials such as stone, wood and metals.
This floor plan gives great insight into the distribution of space throughout the house, which is roughly divided into 9 squares in accordance with traditional Feng Shui design. The central or 'magic' square houses the fireplace, representing the heart of the home, while the area directly above it corresponds to the correct placement of water, and houses the bathroom.
Also notable in the floor plan is the preference for shared environments, with only the 2 bedrooms in the house enclosed by walls. The living, dining and cooking areas each bleed into one another, further limited obstructions of energy and creating the perfect atmosphere for harmonious interaction.
