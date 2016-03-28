This British home is perfect for outdoor entertaining

Located in a quiet neighbourhood in Putney, South West London, you could be forgiven for thinking this home lacked modern style and sophistication when viewed from the outside. You'd be advised to think again!

Behind the traditional, brick exterior lies a host of hidden treasures culminating in a spectacular rear extension and back garden, perfect for outdoor entertaining whenever the sun shines.

Timber flooring and a subdued colour scheme lay the foundation for a relaxed atmosphere, whilst a mixture of classic and contemporary design features blend the necessities of modern living with hints of history.

The jewel in the crown of this house is undoubtedly its rear extension, which provides a bold platform on which to bask in the summer sun, as well as practical access to the perfectly manicured English lawn below.

Let's take a tour and examine some of the finer details of this masterpiece, courtesy of expert architects, Concept Eight.