This British home is perfect for outdoor entertaining

Located in a quiet neighbourhood in Putney, South West London, you could be forgiven for thinking this home lacked modern style and sophistication when viewed from the outside. You'd be advised to think again!
Behind the traditional, brick exterior lies a host of hidden treasures culminating in a spectacular rear extension and back garden, perfect for outdoor entertaining whenever the sun shines.
Timber flooring and a subdued colour scheme lay the foundation for a relaxed atmosphere, whilst a mixture of classic and contemporary design features blend the necessities of modern living with hints of history.
The jewel in the crown of this house is undoubtedly its rear extension, which provides a bold platform on which to bask in the summer sun, as well as practical access to the perfectly manicured English lawn below.
Let's take a tour and examine some of the finer details of this masterpiece, courtesy of expert architects, Concept Eight.
From the outside this looks like just another traditional London design. Expansive and multi-layered, this house would certainly have been built for a Putney professional, with the area having long played host to a high concentration of doctors and lawyers.
Details such as iron fencing, a paved parking area and the subdued façade all promote an air of simple, British charm, with the streamlined garden beds guiding residents and guests to the comfort of home.
Once through the front door the simple style of this house is augmented with elegance and sophistication. The modern sofa and coffee table blend beautifully with the classical armchairs and chandelier, both of which hark back to the history of the area and promote an air of luxury.
Sitting stoically in the centre of the room is a rustic, iron fireplace, which adds warmth and character to the space, especially during the chilly English winter.
Moving on up to to the first-floor we are guided by a traditional, timber staircase. Modern furnishings and chic flora shift the space into the 21st century and subtle, sophisticated lighting provides a practical ambience.
The light timber and white finishes in this space continue the theme of simple charm, with the beautiful, purple orchid drawing the focus of the passageway as we ascend to the upper levels.
The lightness and brightness of the master bedroom immediately provides for a calming atmosphere, with large windows allowing for an influx of natural light and fresh air. Bursts of green from neighbouring gardens breath life into the space while simple, classical furnishings, such as the white armchairs and a sturdy wooden chest of drawers, infuse the room with hints of history.
To the left of the bed is a walk-in wardrobe, which capitalises on the spaciousness of this beautiful property and to the right is an en suite bathroom.
The en suite itself incorporates a number of elegant and luxurious features. The shower unit doubles as a bath tub, allowing for maximum relaxation at a moment's notice and subdued grey tiles and streamlined finishes create a calming atmosphere.
A frosted glass window allows natural light to filter into the space while still retaining privacy, and the sheen of white and silver in the taps, sink and shower unit adds a contemporary feel to the room.
Moving through to the kitchen in this elegant home and we immediately notice the use of wood within the space. Natural materials give an air of the traditional whilst the wooden kitchen island and storage add a warm undertone to the alabaster finish of the cooking area.
Beautifully lit, the space opens up to generous areas for dining and socialising, through which we can glimpse a view of the amazing rear extension.
The kitchen and dining areas in this home constitute one large, shared environment with access flowing through from the kitchen all the way out to the rear extension.
The large, glass doors can be fully opened, providing an invitation to the elements beyond. The flow of the space creates a multi-tiered dining experience, starting in the kitchen for cocktails and canapés, continuing to the dining table for the main course and finally venturing outside for coffee and conversation.
Once outside, we see the potential for some serious entertaining or relaxation, with the extension flowing all the way back atop the lower level of the home. Beautifully paved with pale stone and decorated with modern furnishings, the space provides the perfect vantage from which to relax, rejuvenate and enjoy the natural surroundings.
Sculpted topiary trees provide a splash of sophisticated greenery, with more to come if we follow the short stairway down to the lawn below.
Down the stairs of the rear extension and we truly get a idea of the length of this Putney home. The perfectly manicured lawn imbues a distinctly English feel to to the garden, while leafy green trees provide an extra layer of privacy atop the timber garden fencing.
The space is simple, open and marvellous for a picnic and a game of cricket or croquet, with a glass of Pimms on the deck to follow as a reward for sporting prowess!
