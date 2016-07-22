The British Home Where Life's a Beach

When new house design takes a lot of inspiration from the property's surroundings, you can be sure of one thing; that it will look and feel right at home from day one. That's exactly what we see with this amazing project, which has been heavily influenced by the coastal locale and nautically associated materials.
The result is a spectacular beach-view home in Cornwall that has made wood the star of the show in every room. If you fancy some laid back, natural inspiration, you've come to the right place!
Let's take a look inside…
The perfect combination of beach hut styling and contemporary architecture, we can't help but love the look and feel of this amazing home that's split over two gorgeous levels. In fact, we can only imagine what the architect's brief must have been for this build, but are confident it must have mentioned nautical imagery.
The duck-egg blue wooden cladding adds a certain beach hut feel and, with all the dazzling glazing, the stunning scenery is reflected at every turn, making this home feel as though it's nestled in the dunes.
While the outside of this house might be outstanding, it's when you walk inside that you can really see the full majesty of the location. This is the kind of view that you simply can't fake and by installing a whole wall of glazing, it can be enjoyed to the fullest from every angle.
In this lovely relaxed living room, the wooden flooring pulls an exterior feature inside for cohesion, which, as well as lifting the space, gives it an almost shipwrecked feel. The pale tone of the wood works especially well with all the pastel soft furnishings.
We'd believe we were still dreaming every morning if we woke up in this bedroom. Not only is the view as spectacular as it is downstairs, but the spacious proportions of this master suite, along with the amount of natural light flowing in, make this one of the pretties bedrooms ever.
White bed linen, bamboo screens and a blue rug all support the coastal decorating scheme, offering natural harmony that blends the home with the landscape.
This bathroom is about ready to tip us over the edge. The pale, washed out wood, which has been used as wall cladding, looks simply stupendous. The natural ease with which it brings coastal vibes into even the most perfunctory of rooms is incredible and we are really coveting this styling.
Simple white bathroom suite items, coupled with white walls and the warmth of the wall panelling, makes this 'driftwood chic' aesthetic utterly perfect. And by also being replicated in smaller water closets, the harmony in this home is undeniable!
With wood as the main theme in this home, it makes perfect sense that the accompanying facets would be equally as natural and pared back.
White walls, huge amounts of sunlight and generous proportions all come together in every space—even a transitional hallway—to create a warm, welcoming and unforgettable coastal home that has us longing to move to Cornwall. Will you be joining us?
