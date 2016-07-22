The British Home Where Life's a Beach

When new house design takes a lot of inspiration from the property's surroundings, you can be sure of one thing; that it will look and feel right at home from day one. That's exactly what we see with this amazing project, which has been heavily influenced by the coastal locale and nautically associated materials.

The result is a spectacular beach-view home in Cornwall that has made wood the star of the show in every room. If you fancy some laid back, natural inspiration, you've come to the right place!

Let's take a look inside…