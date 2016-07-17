15 small terrace ideas bursting with style

A small terrace can be a hugely impactful addition to your home if you know how to make the most of it. Don't think of terraces as a poor man's garden, but a wonderful way of embracing some outdoor space, even when it comes at a real premium.

We've found some incredible ways to decorate your small terraces that will not only add extra style, but also comfort and even practicality. Let's get out into the sunshine and see what we can do!