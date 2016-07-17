Your browser is out-of-date.

15 small terrace ideas bursting with style

press profile homify press profile homify
Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
A small terrace can be a hugely impactful addition to your home if you know how to make the most of it. Don't think of terraces as a poor man's garden, but a wonderful way of embracing some outdoor space, even when it comes at a real premium.

We've found some incredible ways to decorate your small terraces that will not only add extra style, but also comfort and even practicality. Let's get out into the sunshine and see what we can do!

1. For low maintenance green appeal, artificial grass is a fantastic material to use on your terrace. Add a mini path and you might even fool people that it's real turf!

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
2. A gazebo will add instant gravitas and high end style to even the smallest terrace

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
3. A high-level terrace makes a perfect sunbathing spot if you install some comfortable loungers and a parasol

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
4. A small terrace doesn't have to be too contrived or restricted by a theme. Mix and match pots, planters and furniture for a relaxed feel

rehabilitación casa en Barcelona, GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[® GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[® Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
5. A few statement blooms will instantly create a gorgeous outdoor space, regardless of the size of your terrace

homify Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
6. A hammock makes for an ideal seating alternative on a small terrace. You can simply take it down when it's not in use

Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace Beige
7. A mini pool might be a little excessive but what about a sneaky little hot tub on your terrace? It's the ultimate in luxury!

proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Garden Pool
8. If you're a food fanatic, a built-in barbecue would be a fantastic addition to a terrace

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
9. If you have a woodburner in your home, a terrace can be a great place to store chopped, seasoned firewood and you can't deny that it looks beautiful!

homify Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
10. A splash of colour will always overcome a size issue, so throw some vibrant cushions out onto your terrace for an instant cosy makeover

homify Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
11. If you need them, try to install glass safety rails on your terrace so that you can enjoy your views without any interruption

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Down Barton, Devon

12. Raised beds on your terrace would be a great place to start growing some of your own food. Herbs are an ideal way to begin…

Victoria 2, London Urban Roof Gardens Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Victoria 2, London

13. Even the smallest of terraces can be great resources, so how about adding a ledge to a window and creating a lovely exterior bar area?

Denver Street Lot 7, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Denver Street Lot 7

14. Bright, colourful pots will cheer up any terrace, big or small. Stick to narrow, tall design to prevent absorbing too much floor space

Vibrant Roof Terrace Yorkshire Gardens Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Vibrant Roof Terrace

15. If you have a super small terrace to work with, keep your styling ultra simple. Wood is understated, warm and forever stylish!

Zinc Balcony Pod and Basement Conversion, Urban Creatures : Architects Urban Creatures : Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Zinc Balcony Pod and Basement Conversion

For more terrace inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creating An Ideal Terrace Escape.

Which of these ideas will you use?

