5 legendary bedroom transformations

Can you imagine anything worse than finding yourself trying to drift off in a hideous bedroom that's devoid of all style, personality and home comforts? Well, after today you won't have to just imagine as we're going to show you some of the most hellish boudoirs we've ever come across.

Don't panic though! We're also going to let you in on how they were transformed into totally gorgeous and restful spaces, to give you a little inspiration for your own interior design aspirations. We're nice like that!