5 legendary bedroom transformations

press profile homify press profile homify
HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Can you imagine anything worse than finding yourself trying to drift off in a hideous bedroom that's devoid of all style, personality and home comforts? Well, after today you won't have to just imagine as we're going to show you some of the most hellish boudoirs we've ever come across.

Don't panic though! We're also going to let you in on how they were transformed into totally gorgeous and restful spaces, to give you a little inspiration for your own interior design aspirations. We're nice like that!

1. Before: A little basic

homify Mediterranean style shopping centres Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

By no means the worst of the before pictures we will show you, this is merely a basic and uninspiring space. Despite the tiny proportions of the room, we can see potential for greatness…

1. After: Bold colours

homify Mediterranean style shopping centres Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

The interior designer that lead this transformation was really on their game, as the simple addition of some perfect hues changed the space beyond recognition. 

It's so friendly and welcoming now!

2. Before: Dark hell hole

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Brown, dirty and barely even decorated, this so-called bedroom is utterly devoid of any home comforts and just looking at it makes us feel itchy!

2. After: Light and bright

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Stylish bed linen, simple textiles and a white colour scheme have transformed this bedroom into a charming master suite that looks modern and restful.

3. Before: Is that even a bedroom?

마이크로하우스 리모델링, OUA 오유에이 OUA 오유에이
OUA 오유에이

마이크로하우스 리모델링

OUA 오유에이
OUA 오유에이
OUA 오유에이

We can see a bed but that doesn't mean we're convinced this is actually a proper bedroom. In fact, with a small vanity unit and awful patterned wall, we don't dare hazard a guess what this space is meant to be.

3. After: Multifunctional done right

마이크로하우스 리모델링, OUA 오유에이 OUA 오유에이 Modern kitchen
OUA 오유에이

마이크로하우스 리모델링

OUA 오유에이
OUA 오유에이
OUA 오유에이

Ah, so now we see what this bedroom was trying to be! With a little decorating pizzazz, the multifunctional aspect is really working.

A comfy bed, pull-out desk and discreet fridge all combine to make studio living far more palatable and even stylish!

4. Before: Where's the theme?

BEFORE Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom
Bhavin Taylor Design

BEFORE

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

How can you have such a dramatic, almost overbearing style of bed but not follow through with similar décor in the wider room? It almost feels as though the bed has just been placed in here and forgotten.

4. After: A plethora of statements

Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom Bedroom,bed,rococo style,bedside tables,wallapaper,feature wall,animals,blue,yellow,mustard,grey,bedding
Bhavin Taylor Design

Virginia Water Apartment—Surrey

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

Woah! This bedroom now looks utterly fantastic, with a statement wallpaper wall that works wonderfully well with the unavoidable bed frame.

Some vibrant scatter cushions and perfect wooden flooring set the audacious choices off gloriously.

5. Before: Clutter central

BEFORE Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom
Bhavin Taylor Design

BEFORE

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

We think we can cut this room a little slack as it has clearly only recently been moved into. That said, what an unstructured and cluttered mess! We wouldn't sleep tight here.

5. After: Picture perfect

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom Bedroom,master bedroom,bed,cushions,bedding,bedside tables,bedside lamps,art,wallpaper,curtains,midcentury design,pattern
Bhavin Taylor Design

Gloucester Road Penthouse

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

How stunning is this flat's bedroom now? Arty, stylish and with just enough piquant patterns and injections of colour, this is nothing short of contemporary bedroom heaven. 

How can it have ever looked so messy before?

For more renovation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Tired 50s home gets modern!

Could your bedroom use a freshen up?

