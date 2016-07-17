5 legendary bedroom transformations

Can you imagine anything worse than finding yourself trying to drift off in a hideous bedroom that's devoid of all style, personality and home comforts? Well, after today you won't have to just imagine as we're going to show you some of the most hellish boudoirs we've ever come across.
Don't panic though! We're also going to let you in on how they were transformed into totally gorgeous and restful spaces, to give you a little inspiration for your own interior design aspirations. We're nice like that!
By no means the worst of the before pictures we will show you, this is merely a basic and uninspiring space. Despite the tiny proportions of the room, we can see potential for greatness…
The interior designer that lead this transformation was really on their game, as the simple addition of some perfect hues changed the space beyond recognition.
It's so friendly and welcoming now!
Brown, dirty and barely even decorated, this so-called bedroom is utterly devoid of any home comforts and just looking at it makes us feel itchy!
Stylish bed linen, simple textiles and a white colour scheme have transformed this bedroom into a charming master suite that looks modern and restful.
We can see a bed but that doesn't mean we're convinced this is actually a proper bedroom. In fact, with a small vanity unit and awful patterned wall, we don't dare hazard a guess what this space is meant to be.
Ah, so now we see what this bedroom was trying to be! With a little decorating pizzazz, the multifunctional aspect is really working.
A comfy bed, pull-out desk and discreet fridge all combine to make studio living far more palatable and even stylish!
How can you have such a dramatic, almost overbearing style of bed but not follow through with similar décor in the wider room? It almost feels as though the bed has just been placed in here and forgotten.
Woah! This bedroom now looks utterly fantastic, with a statement wallpaper wall that works wonderfully well with the unavoidable bed frame.
Some vibrant scatter cushions and perfect wooden flooring set the audacious choices off gloriously.
We think we can cut this room a little slack as it has clearly only recently been moved into. That said, what an unstructured and cluttered mess! We wouldn't sleep tight here.
How stunning is this flat's bedroom now? Arty, stylish and with just enough piquant patterns and injections of colour, this is nothing short of contemporary bedroom heaven.
How can it have ever looked so messy before?
