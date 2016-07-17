Your browser is out-of-date.

household cleaning tricks—23 the best tips

press profile homify press profile homify
HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style living room
Loading admin actions …

There's more to keeping a sparkling home than just a once-yearly spring clean, you know. But if the thought of trying to source a handful of sprucing tips makes you shudder, we are at your (domestic) service.

We've found some amazing ideas that will see you boasting about having the loveliest living room, most sanitary kitchen and the freshest feeling home for miles around. You won't even need to waste money on an expensive cleaner or specialist products! 

1. First things first, allocate some regular hours each week to clean. A family rota might help!

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style living room
2. Soak paper towels in vinegar and wrap them around taps to get rid of limescale

Coastal Townhouse, Jude Burrows Interior Design Jude Burrows Interior Design BathroomSinks
3. Put bath mats through the wash at least once a week

King of Cotton's Bathmats King of Cotton BathroomTextiles & accessories
4. Leave fresh soap in the bristles of your nail brush to kill bacteria

Oggetto Bathroom Arrangement Oggetto BathroomTextiles & accessories
5. Soak blocked shower heads in vinegar overnight to clear the jets

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
6. Cook lemons and water on a high heat together, then watch all your microwave grime simply wipe away

Freestanding Kitchen Sculleries of Stockbridge KitchenElectronics freestanding
7. Clean a glass hob by sprinkling baking soda on top, lay a damp cloth on it and leave for 15 minutes before gently wiping

Kitchen Temza design and build KitchenElectronics
8. Wash your pillows at least once a season to remove dead skin cells

Najaarscollectie Bedtextiel , Koninklijke Auping b.v. Koninklijke Auping b.v. BedroomTextiles
9. Freshen your mattress by sprinkling it with a favourite essential oil

Bedrooms by King of Cotton King of Cotton BedroomBeds & headboards Cotton White
10. Vacuum all your curtains when you do your carpets and leave the windows open for a while to let some fresh air circulate

Petal and Duo Printed Cotton Collection , Nitin Goyal London Nitin Goyal London BedroomTextiles
11. Sprinkle any non-leather sofa with baking soda, leave for a few minutes, then vacuum to leave the fabric smelling fresher

Pudding Sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs
12. Use a lint roller on fabric lampshades to remove dust and fluff in one swipe

Hand Crafted Lighting, Hunkydory Home Hunkydory Home Living roomLighting
13. Coffee filters make excellent anti-static grime removers for electronics, such as televisions

Cedar House The Chase Architecture Living roomTV stands & cabinets
14. Make sure a fire is totally cold and remove all ash, as it can cover everything in the room!

Cocoon Aeris Fireplace, Wharfside Furniture Wharfside Furniture Living roomFireplaces & accessories
15. Keep air vent covers clean and hygienic by running them through the dishwasher a couple of times a year

ELECTRODOMÉSTICOS, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca KitchenElectronics
16. Cover kitchen tongs with microfibre cloths for a perfect blind cleaning tool that can grab both sides of a slat in one go!

Full Height Shutters for Velux Windows homify Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
17. Wait for a dry, sunny day and take all your rugs outside for a hard beating and a fresh airing. A thrifty tip is to use an old tennis racquet!

English Rose_Purple Haze Knots Rugs Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
18. Wax stains can be removed from anything (even carpet) if you cover them with greaseproof paper, heat with an iron and gently remove

Heavy Velvet, Jacaranda Jacaranda Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
19. Don't neglect your study. Vacuum your keyboard every week to ensure it doesn't get clogged with grime

Midcentury Modern Desk in Solid Ash Biggs & Quail Study/officeDesks
20. Keep hot drinks as contained as possible to prevent spillages that will be difficult to clean. Prevention can be better than cure!

Lifestyle, Eva Solo Eva Solo Study/officeAccessories & decoration
21. Keep your hallway fresh as a daisy by sprinkling sweet-smelling foot powder into all your shoes once a week

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
22. Keep an eye on any decking as it can quickly become slimy. A quick scrub with a mild detergent and a stiff-bristled brush will keep mildew at bay.=

Forecourt garden furniture homify Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture Wood Grey
23. For washing machines that leave your clothes still smelling a little less than fresh, run a high heat cycle with a dose of white vinegar in the detergent drawer

Property Renovation, Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited HouseholdLarge appliances
For more home maintenance tips, take a look at this Ideabook: The Slacker’s Guide To A Less Cluttered Home.

Can you add any more good ideas to this list? 

