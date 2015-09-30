The Concrete Block House

The industrial look provided by exposed concrete has well and truly established itself as an accepted and appreciated part of mainstream architecture. No longer is concrete reserved as merely a structural material or something that is covered up using more attractive materials. Today we see everyday homes using concrete as the main element for both the internal and exterior spaces.

The home we are to take a tour of today is a newly built home in South Korea, which has utilised concrete for the majority of the project. The architecture firm; Studio POH, are of Japanese origin, with the firm renown for their innovative practice. This is just one of many outstanding residential projects they have overseen.