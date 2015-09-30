The Concrete Block House

The industrial look provided by exposed concrete has well and truly established itself as an accepted and appreciated part of mainstream architecture. No longer is concrete reserved as merely a structural material or something that is covered up using more
attractive materials. Today we see everyday homes using concrete as the main element for both the internal and exterior spaces.
The home we are to take a tour of today is a newly built home in South Korea, which has utilised concrete for the majority of the project. The architecture firm; Studio POH, are of Japanese origin, with the firm renown for their innovative practice. This is just one of many outstanding residential projects they have overseen.
As you can make out; exposed concrete is the key element in the design with the entire front façade being comprised of raw concrete. A simple geometric form gives the home a minimalist appearance, while contrasting texture from the timber front door provides a point of interest for the entrance.
Though it can look cold and unwelcoming to some, the family who live inside this home have fully embraced the exposed concrete as apart of their home. Even though concrete is used extensively throughout the interiors, those who enter the home don't feel overwhelmed. StudioPoh have managed to find the perfect blend of concrete and other materials.
There has been a conscious effort from the architect to create an open and flowing communal zone in the home. As you can see in the image, the communal area achieve this in spades, and is a brilliantly lit by natural light from north-facing windows.
The kitchen is fitted with hard-wearing benchtop surfaces, while appliances and shelving complement this organised and functional meal preparation space.
As mentioned earlier, the communal areas of the home are awash with brilliant natural light thanks to the smart placement of the homes windows. Here we can see a large section of the home has transparent glazing. In addition, sliding retractable doors have been chosen so that the inside areas can be connected to the small private courtyard. Both the indoor and outdoor spaces look and flow like one holistic space when the doors are opened right up.
A diverse form internally gives this home a multi-faceted appeal, with every turn revealing something new. High ceilings and soft timber floorboards throughout frame a timeless interior of substantial proportions.
Concrete is definitely not the first choice of material for most home builds, but as you can see in this example, it can look amazing when used appropriately. The effects that is achievable when using raw concrete gives food for thought for those interested in potentially utilising this material in their next project.
