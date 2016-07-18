Cornwall's Best New Home

There's definitely a place for smaller, humble new build projects that push the boundaries of amazing contemporary architecture. However, on the other hand, sometimes you just want to marvel at something enormous, amazing and totally unapologetic about its proportions.
Today's project is beyond compare, thanks to a phenomenal amount of glazing and a layout that runs over three impressive storeys. Intrigued? We bet you are, so let's take a look!
Wow! What else can you say about this incredible house? Not trying to be small or subtle in the slightest, we would have given anything to be a fly on the wall when the client had the initial meeting with their architect. The brief must have been outrageous!
Despite the impressive stature of this home, there is a location-sympathetic grace about it and the elegant styling prevents it from being obnoxious. It's staggeringly impressive and unquestionably envy-inducing.
When a property is this gorgeous, it doesn't so much drown out the view as actually become the view itself. With grey stone walls, cream render and more glazing than a greenhouse, the lines and looks of this Cornish dream home are beyond compare.
A well-maintained garden finishes off the façade by adding some natural warmth that little else could. We can't wait to see inside…
We are utterly besotted with this dining room, which looks to be part atrium, part cathedral and all style! Taking full advantage of the double, almost triple ceiling height, all the glazing allows light to flood in, creating a harmonious, lofty space that's impossible not to yearn for. And just look at that view!
A simple white colour scheme throughout allows for more interesting features to shine through, such as exposed beams, unique ceiling heights and spectacular windows. We have to admit that we love the almost retro furniture, which offers rich contrast against the modern architecture.
It's shocking how a bedroom can look so muted and low key when the exterior is utterly mind-blowing, but this house has managed it perfectly. It's awesome that a gentle grip on practicality has been maintained, with communal spaces being impressive and excessive, whereas functional rooms, such as this, remain modest and sweet.
The bed, complete with lots of pastel scatter cushions, looks like a fluffy dream and adds a natural softness to the rest of the room, which works so well with the contemporary façade.
Do you know why we love to take a look at bathrooms in dream homes? It's because we like to check that the amazing standards and audacious designs haven't been included everywhere except the functional rooms. And… hurrah! That's not a concern here.
The dark stone floor and walls add a little reminder that this is a sleek, sharp and contemporary new build home that doesn't compromise on quality at any point, which we love! Relaxing, authoritative and stark, we salute this bathroom and the house as a whole!
