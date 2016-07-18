Your browser is out-of-date.

This is great way to modernise your old conservatory

homify
Sometimes it's the small home improvement projects that offer the most inspiration, especially when budgetary constraints are a real issue. Luckily, we've found a super example or something attainable for everyone!

Many houses already have outdated conservatories or small garden rooms attached to the rear of them but, with a little vision and a lot of love, these extra spaces can be turned into something far more impressive, useful and beautiful.

Don't believe us? Just take a look at this!

Before: Old hat

We know little conservatories like this were all the rage back in the day, but we can't help feeling glad that they have had their day now.

That overly decorative roof spine, dirty white plastic framework and bizarre shape is all just so bland.

After: Marvellously modern

We can only imagine how delighted the homeowners must have been with this seriously stylish upgrade! Thank goodness for amazing home builders and talented contractors, hey?

Much larger, more modern in shape and in a hue of subtle, elegant colours, we are suddenly seeing the value in a garden room!

Before: Bringing the house down

While all the windows and doors in this octagonal weirdness help to throw some extra natural light into the original home, that is the one and only positive thing that we can say.

From this angle you can see just how disproportional to the rest of the house this little addition is and we have to wonder who designed it.

After: Upping the style stakes

By mirroring the boxy design of the original house, this new garden room has acclimated so much more seamlessly than the previous incarnation. And with a glazed roof there is so much more light flooding in!

A neutral render has helped to give this extension a crisp feel, whilst soft sage green for all the structural framework adds an old world charm that somehow still works with a new design.

After: The sunniest outlook in the house

Here's the money shot! Now you can see why this transformation was worth pursuing, as this warm, bright and immensely welcoming spot is gorgeous. Surely this has become the most coveted part of the house.

A cosy sofa offers home comforts and modern lighting keeps the space functional, day and night. When something can look great, incur reasonable costs and function perfectly, it's a match made in heaven!

For more conservatory renovation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The invisible home extension.

How would you like to change your old conservatory?

