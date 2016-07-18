This is great way to modernise your old conservatory

Sometimes it's the small home improvement projects that offer the most inspiration, especially when budgetary constraints are a real issue. Luckily, we've found a super example or something attainable for everyone!

Many houses already have outdated conservatories or small garden rooms attached to the rear of them but, with a little vision and a lot of love, these extra spaces can be turned into something far more impressive, useful and beautiful.

Don't believe us? Just take a look at this!