19 easy ways to have a cosier home

press profile homify press profile homify
Project gerenoveerde boerderij, De Plankerij BVBA De Plankerij BVBA Country style living room Wood
Loading admin actions …

We might be enjoying the warmer weather right now but, before we know it, we'll be heading into autumn and winter. With that comes the need for some more cosy interior design styles. The question is, how do you transition from summer brights and warm days to cooler evenings and a desire to curl up on the sofa in your perfectly decorated living room?

Well, we have the answers for you! Take a look at what we'll be embracing in a bid to get a little more cosy and see if you might want to follow in our footsteps. 

1. Soft lighting will create a cosy atmosphere at any time of day

Piso Vilas, Castroferro Arquitectos Castroferro Arquitectos Modern living room
Castroferro Arquitectos

Castroferro Arquitectos
Castroferro Arquitectos
Castroferro Arquitectos

2. Wood flooring will make any room look a lot warmer and welcoming

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

3. The more cushions, the better! For creating a comfortable and cosy set up, pile on the pillows!

Maple, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

4. Heavy curtains will help to lock out the light and external noise, leaving you with a cosy, snuggly room

FRENCH TOILE Cabbages & Roses Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Cabbages &amp; Roses

FRENCH TOILE

Cabbages & Roses
Cabbages &amp; Roses
Cabbages & Roses

5. A woodburner not only looks great, it adds a certain warmth and aroma that invokes all sorts of cosy feelings

Heath Cottage Living Room homify Modern living room refurbishment,renovation,living room,cottage,scotland,aberdeen,timber,stove,scandinavian
homify

Heath Cottage Living Room

homify
homify
homify

6. Vintage furniture, such as Chesterfield sofas, always have a lot of character and naturally contribute to a cosy interior scheme

Country House in Tenterden, Bandon Interior Design Bandon Interior Design Classic style study/office
Bandon Interior Design

Country House in Tenterden

Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design

7. Window shutters are amazing for adding some heritage, as well as a cosy way to block out sunny rays for a luxurious soak

Small Acrylic Boat Bath BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
BC Designs

Small Acrylic Boat Bath

BC Designs
BC Designs
BC Designs

8. Low level furniture is perfect for evening snuggling and cosiness, especially in a corner sofa formation

FABULA living, BLOOM & STYLE BLOOM & STYLE Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
BLOOM &amp; STYLE

BLOOM & STYLE
BLOOM &amp; STYLE
BLOOM & STYLE

9. Stripped back pine furniture creates a cosy vibe in every room of the house. This bed frame is the ideal sleep haven

Oakland 4ft 6 Double Bed The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom
The Cotswold Company

Oakland 4ft 6 Double Bed

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

10. If you have a crafty streak, a patchwork quilt will not only be a fun project to complete, it will also help to create a cosy aesthetic

Fusion interiors , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Minimalist bedroom
The Orange Lane

Fusion interiors

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

11. A heavy textured wool carpet will keep a room feeling warm, perfectly finished and wonderfully cosy

Silver Birch Crown Floors Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Crown Floors

Silver Birch

Crown Floors
Crown Floors
Crown Floors

12. Natural materials reflect light, add depth and have a real way of adding a safe, warm feeling to a room

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style living room
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

13. Decorating with a dark colour scheme will keep a room feeling more enclosed and cosy than fresh summer brights

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern living room
The Bazeley Partnership

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

14. A variety of different soft furnishing textiles will create a matrix of cosiness in any room. Wool, tweed and heavy cotton all work well together!

Bedroom 3 TG Studio Mediterranean style bedroom
TG Studio

Bedroom 3

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

15. Fake animal skin rugs are perfect for a little rustic cosiness

Babylon Sisal & Seagrass Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Sisal &amp; Seagrass

Babylon

Sisal & Seagrass
Sisal &amp; Seagrass
Sisal & Seagrass

16. Focus a living room around a heat source and it will always feel cosy and warm

Project gerenoveerde boerderij, De Plankerij BVBA De Plankerij BVBA Country style living room Wood
De Plankerij BVBA

De Plankerij BVBA
De Plankerij BVBA
De Plankerij BVBA

17. Rustic and traditional kitchen styles naturally have a cosy feel to them, especially when they are the undisputed hub of the home

AGNESE 3 - CUCINELUBE, Studio Ferriani Studio Ferriani KitchenBench tops
Studio Ferriani

Studio Ferriani
Studio Ferriani
Studio Ferriani

18. Don't forget to also use all of our tips in more surprising rooms of the house! A bathroom can be ultra cosy, especially with the addition of some bubble bath and candles!

Fletcher's Cottage Bathroom Aitken Turnbull Architects Rustic style spa
Aitken Turnbull Architects

Fletcher's Cottage Bathroom

Aitken Turnbull Architects
Aitken Turnbull Architects
Aitken Turnbull Architects

19. Large amounts of wood feel so cosy in a family home. Ceiling panelling is our new favourite thing!

Skyfall Living Room Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer Scandinavian style living room
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

Skyfall Living Room

Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Are you looking forward to the cooler months?

