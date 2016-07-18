19 easy ways to have a cosier home

We might be enjoying the warmer weather right now but, before we know it, we'll be heading into autumn and winter. With that comes the need for some more cosy interior design styles. The question is, how do you transition from summer brights and warm days to cooler evenings and a desire to curl up on the sofa in your perfectly decorated living room?

Well, we have the answers for you! Take a look at what we'll be embracing in a bid to get a little more cosy and see if you might want to follow in our footsteps.