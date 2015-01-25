We put a lot of effort and finance into making the interior walls of our home beautiful, unique and fashionable. However, the first impression made to visitors is in fact the external facades. It is the outer shell that is exposed to the environment, and offers a taste of what can be expected inside. Especially this time of the year, as the days get shorter, and we see less and less sunlight, the lighting of the exterior plays an important role. Special care taken in lighting reminds us that winter is not so bad, and it looks especially pretty when glowing in the snow. As external lighting gives passers by or visitors and external impression of our properties, it is also important to note the impact of lighting in our gardens, and even our pools. Outdoor lighting is much more than simply hanging a light-bulb beside the front door, as you will see in this ideabook on outdoor lighting ideas to make your home glow all year round.