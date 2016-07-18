​What NOT to do when decorating your small bedroom

It can be quite a mission to decorate a small bedroom. Add too many elements and you shrink the space; add too little, and it looks forgotten. We know that the bed is the most important feature to include, yet one does want a tad more than a mere mattress and a pillow in the bedroom, right?

So then, how do we make the most of every available space in that small bedroom without turning it into a clutter corner, yet still making it look stylish and charming?

Let’s take a look at some crucial steps that you should not be doing…