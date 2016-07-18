Your browser is out-of-date.

​What NOT to do when decorating your small bedroom

homify Eclectic style bedroom
It can be quite a mission to decorate a small bedroom. Add too many elements and you shrink the space; add too little, and it looks forgotten. We know that the bed is the most important feature to include, yet one does want a tad more than a mere mattress and a pillow in the bedroom, right? 

So then, how do we make the most of every available space in that small bedroom without turning it into a clutter corner, yet still making it look stylish and charming? 

Let’s take a look at some crucial steps that you should not be doing…

1. Don’t reinvent the wheel

Wykeham Court by WN Interiors homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Wykeham Court by WN Interiors

homify
homify
homify

Certain styles and steps just work, and it is not your job to come up with something new and groundbreaking, whether it’s for your own room or your guest bedroom. Thus, feel free to copy what others are doing: interior designers, the stylish images you see here on homify, etc. 

Do some visual research. See how they (and we) make use of small spaces, insert only a handful of elements, and stop before that room becomes too full. 

homify hint: A tiny floating shelf takes up much less space than a full-grown bedside table.

2. Don’t forget about lighting

Orbit Herstal A/S BedroomLighting
Herstal A/S

Orbit

Herstal A/S
Herstal A/S
Herstal A/S

Whether it’s wall sconces, ceiling downlighters, or mere clip-ons for the headboard, that small bedroom will need some artificial light. Shadows definitely fill up a room, even if only visually, so bring in some charming glows. 

homify hint: If you can’t comfortably fit a double bed in that small guest room, opt for two singles, even if they’re extra-narrow designs. If need be, you can even bring in a bunk bed.

3. Do not overlook that focal wall

Campion Bedstead homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Campion Bedstead

homify
homify
homify

A small room with all four walls painted exactly the same will feel even more boxed in. Add a feature wall by doing something special: some striking wallpaper, textured panelling, an interesting paint effect, etc.

4. Don’t confuse your colours

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Dark shades will make a room feel more intimate, while brighter colours are perfect for an open, airy vibe. If you have perfect windows that lure in lots of light, then opt for white (or light neutral) paint to boost that airy effect. And don’t overdo it with the furniture and décor pieces.

But if that small room gets very little (or no) light, the white paint may make the walls seem grey and dull. Rather go with a look that is more moody or quirky then.

5. Don’t under-decorate

A cottage of two halves, Forest Eyes Photography Forest Eyes Photography Country style bedroom
Forest Eyes Photography

A cottage of two halves

Forest Eyes Photography
Forest Eyes Photography
Forest Eyes Photography

There is a difference between cluttered and cosy. And you don’t want that small room to seem empty and boring. 

Don’t be scared to add a stylish rug, a few scatter cushions, some wall art, or perhaps a few shelves on which you can display some decorative items.

6. Don’t go with intricate designs

Buddha_project, Projecto2 Projecto2 Minimalist bedroom
Projecto2

Projecto2
Projecto2
Projecto2

Whether its closet handles or headboards, stay away from complex and excessively designed features. That wrought iron bed frame will eat up your visual space, so opt for something simpler (note: we did not say ‘dull’).

7. Don’t be afraid to combine

Coco Storage Bunk ASPACE Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
ASPACE

Coco Storage Bunk

ASPACE
ASPACE
ASPACE

In these harsh times of space becoming less and less, double-duty furniture are our friends. Whether it’s a bed with built-in storage for you, a headboard that functions as a bookcase for the guest room, or a bed-desk-playpen contraption for your child, make use of combined features that can save you some legroom.

8. Don’t forget about that mirror

Chic dressing table In:Style Direct Minimalist bedroom
In:Style Direct

Chic dressing table

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

It’s a tried-and-tested trick for a reason, so feel free to use it. An oversized wall mirror, or even a wall of mirrored closet doors, will instantly enhance that small space and make it feel larger. Plus, the reflective surface will help the natural/artificial light to bounce around the room, making it feel lighter and brighter. 

But be warned: a mirror will make a cluttered room seem twice as bad! 

We also have these some stylish Small Living Room Ideas.

Do you have any more small bedroom tricks?

