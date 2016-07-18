​What NOT to do when decorating your small bedroom

It can be quite a mission to decorate a small bedroom. Add too many elements and you shrink the space; add too little, and it looks forgotten. We know that the bed is the most important feature to include, yet one does want a tad more than a mere mattress and a pillow in the bedroom, right?
So then, how do we make the most of every available space in that small bedroom without turning it into a clutter corner, yet still making it look stylish and charming?
Let’s take a look at some crucial steps that you should not be doing…
Certain styles and steps just work, and it is not your job to come up with something new and groundbreaking, whether it’s for your own room or your guest bedroom. Thus, feel free to copy what others are doing: interior designers, the stylish images you see here on homify, etc.
Do some visual research. See how they (and we) make use of small spaces, insert only a handful of elements, and stop before that room becomes too full.
homify hint: A tiny floating shelf takes up much less space than a full-grown bedside table.
Whether it’s wall sconces, ceiling downlighters, or mere clip-ons for the headboard, that small bedroom will need some artificial light. Shadows definitely fill up a room, even if only visually, so bring in some charming glows.
homify hint: If you can’t comfortably fit a double bed in that small guest room, opt for two singles, even if they’re extra-narrow designs. If need be, you can even bring in a bunk bed.
A small room with all four walls painted exactly the same will feel even more boxed in. Add a feature wall by doing something special: some striking wallpaper, textured panelling, an interesting paint effect, etc.
Dark shades will make a room feel more intimate, while brighter colours are perfect for an open, airy vibe. If you have perfect windows that lure in lots of light, then opt for white (or light neutral) paint to boost that airy effect. And don’t overdo it with the furniture and décor pieces.
But if that small room gets very little (or no) light, the white paint may make the walls seem grey and dull. Rather go with a look that is more moody or quirky then.
There is a difference between cluttered and cosy. And you don’t want that small room to seem empty and boring.
Don’t be scared to add a stylish rug, a few scatter cushions, some wall art, or perhaps a few shelves on which you can display some decorative items.
Whether its closet handles or headboards, stay away from complex and excessively designed features. That wrought iron bed frame will eat up your visual space, so opt for something simpler (note: we did not say ‘dull’).
In these harsh times of space becoming less and less, double-duty furniture are our friends. Whether it’s a bed with built-in storage for you, a headboard that functions as a bookcase for the guest room, or a bed-desk-playpen contraption for your child, make use of combined features that can save you some legroom.
It’s a tried-and-tested trick for a reason, so feel free to use it. An oversized wall mirror, or even a wall of mirrored closet doors, will instantly enhance that small space and make it feel larger. Plus, the reflective surface will help the natural/artificial light to bounce around the room, making it feel lighter and brighter.
But be warned: a mirror will make a cluttered room seem twice as bad!
We also have these some stylish Small Living Room Ideas.