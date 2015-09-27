Top 5 Projects Of The Week: A Miniature Kit House to Fun Beds for Kids

It’s been another busy week at homify UK that’s witnessed another wonderfully interesting and diverse set of projects. Our most read article was a look around a beautiful, minimal bungalow in Japan that was a highly successful collaboration between architect and owner. Another project that caught your eye was something altogether different! On the other side of the Pacific we took a tour around a residential conversion of a dilapidated guest-house in Blackpool! Let’s see what else made the Top 5…
Attracting the most interest on homify this week was this tiny home, created by The Wee House Company. Less really is more… sometimes! Putting flair and style back into the small house movement, this one-bedroom home is an ideal solution for anyone looking to downsize or perhaps take their first step onto the property ladder. With a price tag of only £75,000, this charming mini home has a price tag to match.
The second most read article this week was fun bed ideas for children. A child's transition from crib to bed can be a difficult process so it makes sense to try to make the experience as stress free and playful as possible. Whether your child dreams of being a racing driver or loves spending time with their sibling, there were ideas here to cater for all needs!
In recent years there's been a surge of interest in flat roof designs, which may account for fabulous flat roof designs appearing so high on this this week's list. Flat roof technology and innovation has progressed hugely of late, making home-owners and home-builders more willing to incorporate them into their plans. Taking a real stride forward in both architectural and stylistic terms, these roof designs might well tempt you to give your property a low profile top.
Bay windows are stunning and so was the popularity of our fourth biggest hit this week; decorating a bay window. A bay window can add charm and character to a home and we took a look at some beautifully designed spaces. Many of you agreed that the examples on offer evoked sophistication and panache and offered true inspiration for any style of home!
Rounding out our Top 5 this week is our feature on beautiful front doors. Why would you want to overlook the first thing any visitor to your home sees? Nothing gives a better first impression than a sensational front door and we showed your nine of them! Whether you prefer wooden, steel or a glazed installation, homify had it covered!