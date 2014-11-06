A lesson in typography

By definition, typography is the art and technique of arranging type to make written language most appealing for learning and recognition. In more simple terms, it is the arrangement of words, and different fonts, to be most visually pleasant. It involves selecting different typefaces (fonts, sizes, italics, bold etc), and arranging them in their most engaging way to attract attention. It plays a large part in advertising, as the arrangement of the text itself can be eye-catching; grabbing a consumer's attention, enticing them to read a business name, slogan, or message.

Typography is an art form in itself, and as the digital age evolves, and more font types became available, designers are able to manipulate and customise fonts to make them more visually attractive, and arrange that particular font into a layout of however they please.

Today, we will give you a short lesson on the art of typography. From its origins, to its presence in today's world, and most of all, highlight its importance, and how it affect us subconsciously, in ways we may not suspect.