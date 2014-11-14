Movember is a campaign that is now recognised around the world, and since its humble beginnings with 30 'Mo Bros' in Melbourne, Australia, in 2003, has grown to over 4 million Mo's ten years later in 2013. Movember has become a truly global movement, that is 'changing the face of men's health'. The campaign came about as a fun way to raise money and awareness for men's health issues such as prostate cancer, and men suffering with mental health issues. Globally, more than £346 million has been raised, with over 20 countries getting involved. Being half way through November, we're sure you have noticed an extra mo' or two on the streets, and will see them flourishing by the end of the month.
Such a genius idea deserves recognition. Being such a fun and light hearted way to raise money and awareness for some serious, often taboo topics that were not often mentioned until Movember began. We thought we would give praise to the mo', and show some ways to implement the mo' into your family and your home.
Who says a toddler isn't old enough for a moustache!? This fun and playful pacifier certainly differs from any other pacifier we've seen. A quirky take on the age old saying of 'like father, like son'.
Throughout history, facial hair has fallen in and out of fashion, from caveman beards, to Europe's medieval knights, who had armour made to accommodate their lustrous moustaches.
The design of this is clock is modelled on moustaches that were characteristic of the high society of 19th century London, and was fashionable among aristocratic gentleman. This innovative product is a great decorative element for a quirky themed home, and is sure to be a centrepiece of the room.
In the 17th century, previously fashionable beards fell out of fashion due to the introduction of a 'beard tax', resulting in a moustaches flourishing. This unique carousel, which hangs over a baby's crib, presents several types of moustaches. The cheerful colours and glitter makes this toy a hilarious and original addition to any nursery, and will certainly please dad's appreciation for a manly moustache.
Spanish painter Salvador Dali is famous for his various surrealist pieces, including the famous 'The Persistence of Memory', which features the melting clocks. Dali was just as well known for his paintings, as he was his distinctive moustache. It was characterised by its thin shape, which twisted up at either end. His unique moustache has become a popular theme in art and pop culture, with resulting products such as this piece, which has been suitably named 'Salvador'.
We remain in the nursery, to present these cute coat hooks, that again depict a moustache of an aristocrat. Coats can be hung off the nose, with another small decorative feature in the shape of a small monocle; a single corrective lens used to enhance vision in one eye, which a was popular fashion item in the 19th and 20th century. This modern take on a famous historical piece again brings Movember into a child's room, adding humour and quirkiness to an otherwise mundane, functional hook.
The design of this cushion is based on Russian tattoos, and depicts gentleman with various styles of moustache. What is unique about this cushion is that some of the moustaches are 3D, and made from different materials.
Prostate cancer and mental health issues are by no means light hearted problems, and until the inception of Movember, were often taboo topics not spoken about by men. Movember hopes to lift the shadow cast over these topics, aiming to bring them into the spotlight to help men suffering with these issues. We hope that this article has also helped raise awareness!