Movember is a campaign that is now recognised around the world, and since its humble beginnings with 30 'Mo Bros' in Melbourne, Australia, in 2003, has grown to over 4 million Mo's ten years later in 2013. Movember has become a truly global movement, that is 'changing the face of men's health'. The campaign came about as a fun way to raise money and awareness for men's health issues such as prostate cancer, and men suffering with mental health issues. Globally, more than £346 million has been raised, with over 20 countries getting involved. Being half way through November, we're sure you have noticed an extra mo' or two on the streets, and will see them flourishing by the end of the month.

Such a genius idea deserves recognition. Being such a fun and light hearted way to raise money and awareness for some serious, often taboo topics that were not often mentioned until Movember began. We thought we would give praise to the mo', and show some ways to implement the mo' into your family and your home.