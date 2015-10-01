The Crazy Cabin By The Lake

Escape the everyday grind and luxuriate in your own private oasis by taking a tour of this spectacular lakeside retreat. Situated on a scenic hillside overlooking Lake Coeur’ d Alene, the home boasts spectacular views of the Idaho Pan-handle in the USA.
The design approach was dubbed ‘Cabin Funk’, which to the owner defined a mood that felt eccentric and lived in, yet modern and refreshing. This was translated architecturally by Uptic Studios into a language that reflects the harsh environmental conditions of the region and the topography of the site. The end result is a special home that showcases a sublime fusion of indoor and outdoor spaces, whilst every room inside forms part of a defined décor that is in-line with all the hottest trends. It really has to be seen to be believed!
Nestled into the hillside with a forest backdrop is where you'll find this amazing new home. Only a handful of properties occupy a position at this elevation above the lake—making this home a particularly envious address. The build itself wasn't without its challenges since the site in question offered many difficulties. Most notable was the fact that only half the site was suitable for building due to a steep elevation that slopped dramatically to the waters edge below. Therefore, the concept for the home began as a simple box—resembling a bunker-like structure, which would be embedded into the hillside. However, this wasn't to be a close-off bunker that most would imagine; rather, an open and transparent structure that embraced its natural surrounds.
Notice how certain structural details and connections are exaggerated to express the feeling of being snug into the landscape of the site. These design aspects added to the overall mood of the
Cabin Funk, while expressing the restrictions of the site and the natural surroundings. Certain instances, such as a cantilevered roost (for morning coffee) over the steep cliffside, reflect unique structural accomplishments that create delicate moments.
On the upper level of the home, we find an open plan layout with a vast casual living space catered towards relaxing and positioned to make most of the views on offer. Behind, there's a dining area and a fully equipped kitchen.
Not only did the owner have very specific mood and aesthetic hopes for the home, but they also emphasise that they wanted a home that would be of a minimal environmental footprint. This was achieved a number of avenues such as; sourcing local materials, incorporating smart energy technology, and water catchment amongst other initiatives.
Taking a closer look inside the kitchen, we can see the diversity of materials that have been utilised to create an exciting mix of colours and textures. Cabinetry below the benchtop surfaces are made from local timber, while the plastic-based cabinetry above employs a high gloss finish for contrast.
In a house of bold and creative design; it could be within the modern inspired bathroom that this is the most noticeable. Immediately drawing the attention is the industrial style hanging lights that appear as if they have been taken from a local factory.
A walk in shower unit is one more the homes more luxurious features. More importantly, it has its own dual nozzle rain shower with a multitude of settings for the ultimate shower experience!
Panoramic views of the beautiful lake define this spectacular residence.Time is best spent here soaking up the views and appreciating the lake in all of its moods. Tropical resort style decking (just out of frame) sets the perfect backdrop to a sun-drenched day relaxing and enjoying the views on offer. It is private and peaceful spot that few have the chance to experience.
Overall, this home displays a visionary design, masterful construction and premier finishes and fittings—it really is a home of substance, luxury, quality, and fun. Not only that, this is a home for entertaining intimately or on a grand scale, indoors or outside—wherever the owners feel like.
