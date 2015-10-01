The Crazy Cabin By The Lake

Nestled into the hillside with a forest backdrop is where you'll find this amazing new home. Only a handful of properties occupy a position at this elevation above the lake—making this home a particularly envious address. The build itself wasn't without its challenges since the site in question offered many difficulties. Most notable was the fact that only half the site was suitable for building due to a steep elevation that slopped dramatically to the waters edge below. Therefore, the concept for the home began as a simple box—resembling a bunker-like structure, which would be embedded into the hillside. However, this wasn't to be a close-off bunker that most would imagine; rather, an open and transparent structure that embraced its natural surrounds.

Notice how certain structural details and connections are exaggerated to express the feeling of being snug into the landscape of the site. These design aspects added to the overall mood of the Cabin Funk , while expressing the restrictions of the site and the natural surroundings. Certain instances, such as a cantilevered roost (for morning coffee) over the steep cliffside, reflect unique structural accomplishments that create delicate moments.