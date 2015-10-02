The Light Switch House

Designed to suit the sophisticated modern lifestyle of a young professional couple, this truly unique home stands out for all the right reasons. Inspiration for the design was taken from the simplicity of minimalist architecture and the house is as intriguing from the street as it is inside. Those who pass by always stop to admire at the homes blank appearance that looks unlike anything already existing in the area.

Located in South Korea, the design and construction was by renown local firm Switch&Co. who have done wonderfully to fulfil their architectural realisation, and finished with attention to every detail. The home is abundant with natural light, generous living zones and elegant bedroom suites. We invite you to take a look inside…