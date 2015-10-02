The Light Switch House

Designed to suit the sophisticated modern lifestyle of a young professional couple, this truly unique home stands out for all the right reasons. Inspiration for the design was taken from the simplicity of minimalist architecture and the house is as intriguing from the street as it is inside. Those who pass by always stop to admire at the homes
blank appearance that looks unlike anything already existing in the area.
Located in South Korea, the design and construction was by renown local firm Switch&Co. who have done wonderfully to fulfil their architectural realisation, and finished with attention to every detail. The home is abundant with natural light, generous living zones and elegant bedroom suites. We invite you to take a look inside…
The sublime skills of the tradesmen have created a beautiful façade that combines a thoughtful expression of form and materials. Reaching skyward, the home rises as a uniformed structure made up of horizontally laid timber panels. The home appears to be completely windowless, which appears at first glance to be a strange decision, but as you will soon see the home does not lack in natural light.
A navy blue shade helps give the home a distinct look between the two houses that sit beside it. We love how the home is devoid of any detailing which results in a greater appreciation for the homes edgy design.
Internally, the home expresses itself unlike we've have seen on homify, and offers a new way of living designed for a select few. Let's go inside…
Striking internal lines formed by the timber beams create a dynamic interior setting. Within this space we find a communal zone that includes spaces for cooking, dining and entertaining. The zone is always well lit thanks to the choice of glass for the ceiling.
As you can tell from this perspective, the home boasts wonderful internal spaces that are highlighted by the soft timber floorboards and soaring ceilings. The divider in the middle of the two rooms is useful at opening up the kitchen and dining area to make it all in one when needed, but at the same time it can be closed to create the perfect intimate environment.
Certain modern inspired homes fall short on their ambitious design intentions, however, this certainly isn't the case here. We love the coordination between the structural ascents and the décor which come together as a unified outcome. Take note of how the brilliantly crafted floating staircase is enhanced by the all-white scheme.
Entrance to the home is made through the garage which begins the all-white scheme of the home. To summarise, this is a first class merger of design, lifestyle and location which creates a refined accommodation that will serve the owners well into the future.
For more minimalist inspired residences be sure to have a look at: Pure White Perfection.