Clever Brits Living Affordably in 25m²

We've long had an affinity for clever studio space living. With increasing populations and dwindling building plots, we all need to get a little more ingenious with our spaces. Plus, we never shy away from a chance to flex our creative storage muscles!

With that in mind, today's incredible project has piqued our interest and secured our admiration for all the right reasons. Comprised of just 25m², you'll be shocked at the lack of compromise and just how luxurious and spacious this home really feels, thanks to some clever inclusions.

Ready to live large in a small space? Then join us for a look around!