18 rustic house ideas you'll feel right at home with

press profile homify press profile homify
Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Rustic style kitchen
Embracing a rustic home scheme isn't as tricky as you might think, but the effects can be amazing. Cosy textiles, warm colours and a plethora of natural materials all come together to make your home more welcoming and beautiful than you ever thought possible.

Plus, if you take a good look at this article, you probably won't need the services of an interior designer to create the look yourself. From snuggly living rooms to decadent bathrooms and rustic gardens, we've got this look covered, so come take a look and see if it's for you!

1. Natural wood and pale brick are a rustic kitchen design dream team!

Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Rustic style kitchen
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

2. This copper bathtub makes the room feel simple and rustic, as well as luxurious

Copper Bath A1 Lofts and Extensions Rustic style bathroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Copper Bath

3. Outdoor spaces can be rustic too, if you don't try to perfect your walls and have fun with a brick barbecue!

Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Rustic style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchen

4. Add some fake animal hides for the ultimate rustic look and feel. Even in your bathroom!

Fletcher's Cottage Bathroom Aitken Turnbull Architects Rustic style spa
Aitken Turnbull Architects

Fletcher's Cottage Bathroom

5. A wooden treehouse will bring rustic vibes to a loved tree and offer your kids somewhere new to play

Imaginative Tree House Charm, Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited Rustic style garden
Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited

Imaginative Tree House Charm

6. Exposed stonework will always offer rustic appeal, especially in main living areas

The Elms, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style living room
CCD Architects

The Elms

7. You can add a little modernity to your rustic home by combining sleek render, wooden beams and exposed stone. How great do these whitewashed cabinets look?

Les Jenemies JAMIE FALLA Rustic style kitchen
JAMIE FALLA

Les Jenemies

8. Heavily patterned rugs in warm tones always work well with dark wood furniture to create a rustic feel

La Croisee, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style bedroom
CCD Architects

La Croisee

9. Don't be afraid to go all out and have a little of everything in one space. It can really work!

Fletcher's Cottage Living Area Aitken Turnbull Architects Rustic style spa
Aitken Turnbull Architects

Fletcher's Cottage Living Area

10. Stripped floors look great when left unvarnished. Just watch out for splinters!

W12 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Rustic style kitchen Wood Blue
British Standard by Plain English

W12 Kitchen by British Standard

11. Keep outdoor building's style sympathetic and use rustic materials for an old world, cosy feel

Le Pres de Bas, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
CCD Architects

Le Pres de Bas

12. Uneven surfaces aren't the enemy in a rustic home. In fact, bumpy walls add character. Just don't be disappointed if you can't hang a lot of wall art!

Les Prevosts Farm, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style kitchen
CCD Architects

Les Prevosts Farm

13. Mismatched antique furniture is great for creating a rustic feel, especially in front of a roaring woodburner

17th Century Double Smoked - Ebony flooring from Russwood Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking Rustic style kitchen
Russwood—Flooring—Cladding—Decking

17th Century Double Smoked—Ebony flooring from Russwood

14. Make original wood features your home's main attraction and keep the décor simple and clean. The older elements will shine through

Engineered Oak Flooring The Prestige Flooring Company Rustic style bedroom
The Prestige Flooring Company

Engineered Oak Flooring

15. To capture the essence of a rustic home, never cover or box in your original roof beams. They're full of character!

Barn Conversion, Yorkshire Design Associates Yorkshire Design Associates Rustic style living room
Yorkshire Design Associates

Barn Conversion

16. Choose tactile, luxurious fabrics for your soft furnishings and you will easily capture the luxury rustic feel that so many barn conversions enjoy

KSR Architects | Luxury barn conversion | Living room homify Rustic style living room Wood Red
homify

KSR Architects | Luxury barn conversion | Living room

17. Pale, muted colours work best for a rustic kitchen. We love this grey, but sage green and off-white are also great choices

The Loft Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Rustic style kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Loft Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

18. Expose your brickwork wherever you can and try to welcome the outdoors in more. This rustic study fires our imagination no end!

Cecilia Road, MW Architects MW Architects Rustic style spa
MW Architects

Cecilia Road

For more rustic styling ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Fabulous Rustic Bathroom Furniture.

What do you like most about rustic styling?

