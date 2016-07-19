Before and After: Slippery Slope Solutions

Have you ever walked outside your home, taken a look at your garden and wondered what on earth you could possibly do with it? If so, we think you'll be able to relate to the owners of today's home.

A stunning building in its own right, the garden was truly letting this impressive property down and when the time came to overhaul that outdoor space, they really went to town! The gardening team had their work cut out but, having completed a stunning rear transformation, they gave the front a spruce up too, which lead to one of the most beautiful and blossoming façades we've seen!