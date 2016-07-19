Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 things you MUST remember when decorating a first home!

press profile homify press profile homify
Camberwell Victorian House, My Bespoke Room Ltd My Bespoke Room Ltd Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Moving into your first home is one of the most exciting milestones in life and whilst it's easy to get carried away at the start, we're here to make sure you don't.

We know you probably fancy yourself as a bit of an interior designer, but when it comes to creating a pretty, welcoming first home, sometimes it pays to be a little more cautious and a whole lot more patient. Don't worry, you can still have fun kitting out your kitchen and buying a bright sofa. We're just confident that by following our tips, you'll have more fun and funds to give your whole home the attention it needs!

1. Keep your walls neutral at the start! Bright colours will be a pain to change if you don't like them in a month or two

Camberwell Victorian House, My Bespoke Room Ltd My Bespoke Room Ltd Modern living room
My Bespoke Room Ltd

Camberwell Victorian House

My Bespoke Room Ltd
My Bespoke Room Ltd
My Bespoke Room Ltd

2. Make a list of everything you absolutely need. This is not a wish list but a necessities list, which you can tick things off as you get them

Drop-Leaf Tablet Desk, Bee9 Bee9 Study/officeDesks
Bee9

Drop-Leaf Tablet Desk

Bee9
Bee9
Bee9

3. Allocate a budget. This can be per room or for your whole home, but keep it realistic and stay out of your overdraft!

Bisley Full Polished Double Ended Roll Top Cast Iron Bath UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques BathroomBathtubs & showers
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Bisley Full Polished Double Ended Roll Top Cast Iron Bath

UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

4. Don't go crazy and buy all your furniture in one hit as it will look too samey and like you simply picked everything from a catalogue

Cedar House The Chase Architecture KitchenLighting
The Chase Architecture

Cedar House

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

5. It doesn't pay to start planning any crazy DIY projects. There will be plenty of time for these later!

Klash Chairs Standrin Dining roomChairs & benches Solid Wood Multicolored dining chairs,dining chair,dining room chairs,dining room
Standrin

Klash Chairs

Standrin
Standrin
Standrin

6. Never lose sight of your own unique and personal taste. Remember: this YOUR home!

Vipp kitchen Vipp KitchenCabinets & shelves
Vipp

Vipp kitchen

Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't walk before you can run. Funky wallpaper might look great but it can be a nightmare to line up. Start with paint and work your way up

Amazonia Light Wallpaper, Witch and Watchman Witch and Watchman Walls & flooringWallpaper
Witch and Watchman

Amazonia Light Wallpaper

Witch and Watchman
Witch and Watchman
Witch and Watchman

8. Invest in a beautiful, comfortable sofa that you know you'll love for years to come. You can always chuck on a throw later

ferm LIVING Image Photos, ferm LIVING ferm LIVING Living roomSofas & armchairs
ferm LIVING

ferm LIVING Image Photos

ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING

9. Don't scrimp when it comes to your bed and mattress! Back health is important so go with cheaper cutlery and crockery for now and give your back a treat

White, classic, scandinavian sleeping 99chairs BedroomBeds & headboards
99chairs

White, classic, scandinavian sleeping

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

10. Try to buy a wardrobe that can accommodate your shopping habits! There's no point buying a small rail to start with if you know it will be useless in a month's time

Appleby oak Wide Double Wardrobe The Cotswold Company BedroomWardrobes & closets
The Cotswold Company

Appleby oak Wide Double Wardrobe

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

11. Don't go mad with the accessories straight away. Take your time to accumulate things that have meaning, slowly adding memories to your home instead of shop-bought aesthetics

Scandinavian Cool, iDecorate Ltd iDecorate Ltd Dining roomAccessories & decoration
iDecorate Ltd

Scandinavian Cool

iDecorate Ltd
iDecorate Ltd
iDecorate Ltd

12. If you have little ones, make a plan to finish their rooms first so they have somewhere fun and engaging to retreat to. You can be patient!

KIDS TENT BEDROOM CABIN BED in Green Cuckooland Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Cuckooland

KIDS TENT BEDROOM CABIN BED in Green

Cuckooland
Cuckooland
Cuckooland

13. If you plan to work or study at home, keep your space simple and focused. At least to begin with. Establish function first and style later!

Desks & Office, RetroLicious Ltd RetroLicious Ltd Study/officeDesks
RetroLicious Ltd

Desks & Office

RetroLicious Ltd
RetroLicious Ltd
RetroLicious Ltd

14. Take a deep breath and accept that the task of decorating a home is never really finished. You'll always have new ideas and styles that you want to explore…

English Rose_Purple Haze Knots Rugs Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Knots Rugs

English Rose_Purple Haze

Knots Rugs
Knots Rugs
Knots Rugs

For more first home advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Top 10—The Best First Homes in the UK!

​DIY: Giving your bathroom a fresh look
Have you fallen into any of these traps already?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks