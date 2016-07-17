Top 5 Projects of the Week: Noteworthy Landscaping Ideas to a Dynamite Home Extension

It feels like summer has finally officially arrived in the UK… whoop! So, with the sun at the window and a spring in our step, it seems like the prefect time to show you the very best of what homify has had to offer over the last seven days.
If the weather where you are isn't quite warm enough to pull on your skimpiest sunbathing attire and head outside, you might be doubting the warm welcome we gave to summer earlier. However, parts of the UK are basking in glorious sun, which probably explains why gardens have been such a hit this week.
Ruling our Top 5 were suggestions for landscaping ideas you could copy. We also brought you modern garden inspiration, some damn fine decking designs to transform your outdoor space and stylish ways to have privacy in it! Rounding off proceedings is a jaw-dropping home extension from Scotland.
Let's not waste any more of your time, we're sure you want to escape outside! Enjoy…
If you're always on the lookout for a new and exciting way to bring some extra style into your garden, we have some amazing ideas for you.
From simple planters through to eye-catching gazebos and tasty pizza ovens, the impact that a new addition can make is incredible. Best of all, you don't need to be a landscape architect to plan and complete them!
Take a look and see what your DIY skills could stretch to…
Gone are the days when everyone would dream of perfectly manicured gardens that had borders full to bursting. Modern, easy-to-maintain designs that are geared towards socialising are now very much the thing.
However, don't worry if you're unsure how that would translate in your outdoor space, as we have some fantastic ideas for you. From sleek seating to unusual, artistic schemes, we've found some incredible styles that we know you'll love!. Let's take a look at them, shall we?
We jumped for joy when decking started to take off as the garden upgrade of choice, as it meant lots of you were transforming your outdoor spaces in a single weekend, with materials that were readily available. What can be more inspirational than that? Perhaps seeing some incredible pictures of completed projects? Well, we have you covered on that front.
We've found some amazing decking projects that have brought about total garden metamorphoses and, with summer now here, we think you'll be keen to get outside and complete one of your own!
When you hear the words 'contemporary extension', what comes to mind? While some can be a little obnoxious, leaving a lot to be desired in terms of harmonious blending with an original property, others make the task look effortless. That's exactly what we see today.
Designed by a team of architects that clearly had a great handle on not only what was needed in terms of space, but also style, we think this is a huge success that showcases just how chic zinc can look. If you're ready to enjoy a little modern inspiration, join us for a closer look.
The sun's out, which means so are you. In your garden that is, but how can you make sure that you have privacy from your neighbours without taking away from the aesthetic of your outdoor space?
We have some great ideas for you and you might be a little shocked at how gorgeous and stylish they all are. From fabulous fencing through to beautiful bricks, we have wracked our brains to come up with some amazing suggestions for you. Don't forget that if you don't have the requisite skills to put your dream screen in place, there are a host of building and gardening professionals ready to do it for you.
Join us, same time and place, next Sunday!