homify 360°: A historic mansion in Brittany

Today, we want to look at architecture from a slightly different angle, that of a photographer. Our expert photographer Mark Wohlrab visited the the famous Manoir du Cleuyou in Brittany, to capture its history and beauty for all eternity. We will show you how he has captured everything from the smallest details to the construction of the monumental exterior.

The Manor House, Manoir du Cleuyou, was probably once the home of feudal lords in the Middle Ages. Today, the impressive property is a holiday home, providing peace and quiet to artists and writers. The grounds include a large park, a stream and a mill. The castle-like building was divided into five apartments, which are all different, but all alike in that they lovingly incorporate the old buildings into today's designs.

