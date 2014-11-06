Your browser is out-of-date.

homify 360º: An Australian lake house

Today we travel to the beautiful Australian city of Sydney, specifically to Narrabeen, a beachside suburb located between the ocean and a lagoon. Family homes in the area have been created in a historical context to the environment and usually have direct access to the freshwater lake. The villa we present to you today does have private access to the freshwater lake, however, it stands out from the traditional style of the neighbouring houses. The Narrabeen House plays with the dramatic contrast between the front and back views and highlights the contrasts between suburban life and pure nature. 

The architectural firm Chrofi was founded in 2009 by Choi Ropiha. Although the office is relatively young, it has already been granted a number of prestigious architectural awards and has won public building competitions.

What do you think of this home? Let us know in the comments!

