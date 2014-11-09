Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5 posts of the week: Rugs to renovation projects

Another week, and another round of amazing ideabooks showcasing everything from designer rugs and carpets, our trend forecasts for 2015 (where did 2014 go by the way?), to a mansion renovation in Italy. All bases were covered this week. We can see that you, our readers, love seeing spectacular homes and renovation projects come to fruition, so if you have come across something you really love, do not hesitate to get in contact with us!

So, for the first week of November, in another year that has passed by all too quickly, these were the top picks for this week.

5. Designer rugs & carpets

Fabulous colour Diamond
We think that nothing beats the feeling of a soft, plush pile carpet or rug beneath our feet when trudging around the home. It seems, that our readers feel the same way too. Ringing in at number 5, was the ideabook on designer rugs and carpets, which you can have a browse through again here.

4. Unique lighting

Quinta do Lago
Lighting plays a crucial role in all facets of our homes, and indeed our lives. Albert Einstein famously quoted that darkness is simply the absence of light, so in an ode the genius himself, we created an ideabook on unique lighting, which you can revisit here.

3. Home decorating trends 2015

Barbican fabric
2014 has flown by, as 2015 lingers on the doorstep. With interior design trends forever shifting and changing, we put together some ideas on what we predict will be featuring in interior design magazines in the new year, and it seems we might've been on to something. Coming in at number 3 was our ideabook on home decorating trends for 2015. Click here to view it again.

2. Cosy textiles

FRENCH TOILE
Coming in at close 2nd was the ideabook on cosy textiles, as we prepare ourselves for the onset of winter. Textiles not only warm our bodies, but warm our hearts with their soft textures and cosy feel. Click here to revisit the project.

1. Before & after: A 16th century manor renovation

Ca' Spineda
Rounding out our list in 1st place was the before and after project of a 16th century manor located in the far north eastern corner of Italy. The amazing home was built in 1560, and its 21st century renovation won the 2014 Rebuild Residential Section, a competition dedicated to sustainable redevelopment projects. This is truly a stunning home, and very fitting for this weeks number 1 spot. If you didn't get the chance to view this property yet, we highly recommend you take the tour here. Lets see what next week brings! 

Any ideas of what might be hot in interior design in 2015? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

