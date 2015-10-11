Outdoor lighting ideas

Outdoor lighting is a very beneficial tool in enhancing any home or outdoor space. Not only can outdoor lighting change the way something looks like but also provides the service of safety, contribute to nighttime aesthetics, accessibility, security, sports and recreation, social and event uses.

With such a variety of uses, you want to make sure that your home has the best possible lighting and for the purpose you desire. If you have a small courtyard, then simply lighting such as lamps and wall feature lights could create the perfect atmosphere, but if its a large garden that you would like to light up, then flood lights can really brighten up the look and for any occasion. Have a look at our examples below, in order to find what best suits your needs.