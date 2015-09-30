A Ruined Cottage Becomes a Dream Home

Rural architecture presents us with a lot of gems—precious and priceless houses offering large stone walls, abundant space and countless potential. Often these dwellings are diamonds in the rough, left to themselves for some time they often become neglected and derelict. To restore these residences and return them to their former splendour they require a skilful hand.

That's the case with this project in Galicia, Spain. Designed by the firm, Intra Arquitectos, The refurbishment was extremely respectful of the existing structure and has made this rustic house a dream home with a thousand possibilities!