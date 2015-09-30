A Ruined Cottage Becomes a Dream Home

Rural architecture presents us with a lot of gems—precious and priceless houses offering large stone walls, abundant space and countless potential. Often these dwellings are diamonds in the rough, left to themselves for some time they often become neglected and derelict. To restore these residences and return them to their former splendour they require a skilful hand.
That's the case with this project in Galicia, Spain. Designed by the firm, Intra Arquitectos, The refurbishment was extremely respectful of the existing structure and has made this rustic house a dream home with a thousand possibilities!
Before the renovation the house was completely swallowed up by plants and foliage. Climbing vegetation is beautiful, it gives a romantic and irresistible aesthetic to the façade of a building, but if left to own devices, will take over the house, and end up destroying it.
The refurbishment has brought to light a completely new and stylish façade. We are able to once again to admire again the balconies, with their stone elements and iron working as a striking feature. An exterior of incredible beauty, the home's rustic refinement shows history and heritage. Thanks to a harsh pruning job, even the garden has been renewed and refreshed.
The dining area had abundant possibilities, but was neglected and shabby. The timber beamed ceiling and fireplace are certainly elements that constitute huge stylish potential. In this case, unfortunately there were clear signs of neglect: the plaster wall was quite damaged, and the wall to the chimney was blackened. Above all, this beautiful room had been closed over on one side, providing support for the weak structure
With the complete interior restructuring, this space is now full of style and life. The floor has been replaced with a newer one, but still offers a sense of rustic tradition. The plaster was removed from the walls, exposing the stone, and the fireplace was cleaned, with the unnecessary wall removed.
The staircase was in a pitiful state. Surrounded by walls on both sides, the colour of the concrete gave it an even more cloistered and cramped atmosphere. The handrail was very old and certainly did not allow everyday use. The steps were creaking, cracking, and felt like being in a horror film.
The new stairs are almost unrecognizable. They were opened up on the right side to allow an airy ambience. The dark blue wall on this side was replaced with a wooden balustrade; the other side has opted for white paint. Now the stairs are bright and make you want to go upstairs. The steps were reconstructed with a beautiful honey-coloured timber, and the stability and safety have been guaranteed.
Before the refurbishment works, it must be said that the safety and security left a lot to be desired! Part of the ceiling was propped up in the bedroom, and looked extremely precarious! In addition, the walls were left to deteriorate, and were not repainted for many decades. The furnishings were a mix of styles and looked decidedly unappealing.
The new bedroom has brought light to the beautiful stone walls and looks fabulous. The perimeter wall has been styled with a cream hue, which is warmer and more suitable than the previous white-grey. A new parquet floor was installed, which together with new doors and windows, gives a warm and welcoming atmosphere to the room. Recessed ceiling lights were changed to LEDs and look modern and inviting.
This picture speaks for itself. I would have to say that even the toilets you might find at Oktoberfest would be more inviting than this nightmare inducing wash space. There is very little redeeming value in this space with regard to the existing bathroom. It looks a room that would definitely give you the creeps!
With the reconfiguration and renovation, this house can finally enjoy a functional and stylish bathroom. The style is in line with the other rooms within the residence, and is rustic yet simple. The modern vanity and comfortable shower are definitely a breath of fresh air!
If you liked this before and after, why not check out another one here? Before and After: A radical transformation.