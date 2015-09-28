A Beach Cottage Reborn

A compact beach cottage, not a flat nor an apartment or a house—in this instance, the owners have commissioned a home on the beach to accommodate their need for a place to spend lazy days, weekends and Sunday evenings. The unconscious association for these owners is the notion of a stylish and comfortable home, one that evokes memories of time spent during the holidays.

Engaging the help of Selecta Home, the architects were able to work with the clients on a number of necessities that simply had to be included in the house. However, unlike other undertakings, the premises consisted of an a plan to create undefined rooms. Spaces were determined based on feelings and were free from a distinct use. Instead, domestic areas were created to suit certain notions and actions. For example, specific requirements included being able to take a good nap on the couch or the pleasure of a hot shower outside whilst removing the beach sand.

Take a trip with us today and check out the images from Germán Cabo whilst enjoying this stylish holiday home in Les Deveses, Alicante, Spain.