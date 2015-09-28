A Beach Cottage Reborn

A compact beach cottage, not a flat nor an apartment or a house—in this instance, the owners have commissioned a home on the beach to accommodate their need for a place to spend lazy days, weekends and Sunday evenings. The unconscious association for these owners is the notion of a stylish and comfortable home, one that evokes memories of time spent during the holidays.
Engaging the help of Selecta Home, the architects were able to work with the clients on a number of necessities that simply had to be included in the house. However, unlike other undertakings, the premises consisted of an a plan to create undefined rooms. Spaces were determined based on feelings and were free from a distinct use. Instead, domestic areas were created to suit certain notions and actions. For example, specific requirements included being able to take a good nap on the couch or the pleasure of a hot shower outside whilst removing the beach sand.
Take a trip with us today and check out the images from Germán Cabo whilst enjoying this stylish holiday home in Les Deveses, Alicante, Spain.
This is the façade that offers access to the house from the beach. It boasts a simply perfect location! Practically abandoned, this dwelling had remained in the same family for years. Brimming with potential due to its seaside location, and for the abundant memories that the home harbours, this residence is exciting and full of life! Let's take a gander at the transformation of this house, from its original state to a new and improved home…
This is a truly lovely place to spend the holidays! Bright, light, white sand, and plenty of sea. A great starting point for the project. With spectacular views this is a wonderful location. Let's start the tour!
In its previous state, the 60m2 cottage was too compartmentalised and had very little light entering the domestic areas. A lack of storage options also contributed to a homogeneous style throughout the house. The woodwork, floor and furniture all required replacement, with more current items to bring freshness into the spaces.
The difference is unbelievable! Now the walls and timber features look pure, crisp, and the floor has been finished with cream coloured tiles. Facing towards the courtyard, the home now opens up with a large window that lets in light from outside. The back deck features a lounge, creating a major axis that crosses the entire house and serves as a powerful source of ventilation. The white leather sofa offers a popular option for that quick nap. This stylish room is beautifully styled, and a great choice for a beach cottage.
The large window that faces the backyard is connected with the living room, as well as the kitchen. This home features an open industrial look with a minimalist aesthetic. Ceiling lamps and stools feature highly original shapes, and are a beautiful choice for the room. The bar counter, which serves both breakfast and an evening wine, is coated in the same dark timber veneer as the central cabinet. All the interior spaces are visually connected to form a whole package.
As seen in this image, we preview a cabinet that is located in the centre of the home, and houses two areas, the television and even a bathroom. It also serves as a partition between the living room and bedroom, and is again coated with dark timber veneer. This creates a sharp contrast between the surfaces, and the scattered white furniture.
As we can see here, the previous state of the yard was quite depressing. Abandoned, almost in ruins, full of dry leaves and weeds, this space desperately required renovation. But thanks to some creative thinking, and skilful reefurbishment, this outdoor area will be easily improved!
The backyard is definitely the most utilised space during summer nights. It is an area to hold barbecues and enjoy dinners with friends. Furthermore, it is a place to take a hot shower while cleaning off the sand from the beach. Replete with huge floor to ceiling glass doors, the space opens up the exterior to the interior. Check out the next image to see how the garden turned out!
The courtyard has been completely overhauled! Now it is bright, clean, and ready to go. The barbeque is the key focal point for the space. In addition, the outdoor kitchen is separated from the wall to create a corner of intimacy and style.
