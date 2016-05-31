Semi detached home rural / modern style makeover

Completed in June 2015, this cosy semi-detached house is a fairy tale dwelling located on the lush and highly sought after island of Sylt, Germany. Beautifully styled by the expert interior design team at Home Staging Sylt, this house features a modern coastal aesthetic with contemporary detailing and an abundance of country charm.

In order to give this property its unique and enviable ambience, oak hardwood flooring along with natural stone tiles were employed, harmonising with the neutral décor. With the beach only 250 metres from the front door, the seaside character of this thatched home is captivating.

If you would like a little inspiration to kick-start your home makeover then take a peek at the images below and journey into this stunningly characterful home.