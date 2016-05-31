Semi detached home rural / modern style makeover

Completed in June 2015, this cosy semi-detached house is a fairy tale dwelling located on the lush and highly sought after island of Sylt, Germany. Beautifully styled by the expert interior design team at Home Staging Sylt, this house features a modern coastal aesthetic with contemporary detailing and an abundance of country charm.
In order to give this property its unique and enviable ambience, oak hardwood flooring along with natural stone tiles were employed, harmonising with the neutral décor. With the beach only 250 metres from the front door, the seaside character of this thatched home is captivating.
If you would like a little inspiration to kick-start your home makeover then take a peek at the images below and journey into this stunningly characterful home.
Thatched homes simply ooze character and charm. Normally associated with heritage properties, this new build dwelling wonderfully encapsulates all the charisma of a traditional home and imparts it into this fresh residence.
The colour scheme is a fresh white hue and looks effortlessly elegant paired with the thatching of the roof and the adorable stone wall. As the island of Sylt employs extremely strict planning codes, the architects ensured the home was in-keeping with the surrounding architectural vernacular.
We just love this fairy tale residence and are excited to take a peek inside!
Who could say they wouldn't love to come home to this space everyday? Whether this is your permanent home or simply a holiday retreat, the space is inviting, welcoming and truly beautiful.
The front door is a pastel sage hue that adds character and charming sophistication to the overall colour scheme.
As we move inside the home, we are greeted with a country style dining space that features upholstered chairs and a light, bright aesthetic.
The statement light fitting rests above the table, segregating the eating area from the rest of the open plan living spaces.
Taking a gander at the room from another angle we feel as though we are actually sitting within the lounge space.
The entire area is cosy and comfortable, with an elegant and stylish aesthetic. The colour palette is a blend of neutral earthy tones, with the oak hardwood flooring acting as a beautiful rustic feature.
In this image we are taking a peek at the staircase. The interior spaces are open plan and allow for an easy and effortless movement through the home.
Again we see the colour scheme is a bright and fresh white, with timber accents and natural stone floors.
The bedrooms are minimally designed with a warm and hospitable ambience. The timber floors are again a feature of the space and, paired with simple yet elegant furniture, ensures the room is gorgeously serene.
Simple artwork adorns the walls and delicate lamps provide ample mood lighting for the sleeping space.
This is definitely our favourite room of the house! The loft office is an ideal space to work on some reading, writing or study.
A stylish upholstered chair is beautifully positioned against the timber desk, which looks out onto the sea views beyond. Lighting is situated next to an armchair that provides the perfect cosy reading corner.
As we enter the bathroom we get a great indication of the elegant and stylish theme that is seen throughout the home. The natural stone tiles are again employed and add a neutral earthiness to the space.
To impart a burst of brightness, blue accessories have been incorporated and look playful and cheery.
One of the main sleeping spaces within the dwelling is large and inviting. With a gorgeous French provincial bed and upholstered headboard, the space oozes opulence and luxury.
A cute chandelier hangs from the ceiling, giving the room a cosy yet plush ambience.
For one final look we get a glimpse into the main bathroom. The room matches the other bathroom within the home and again employs blue accessories to impart a seaside beach vibe. Neutral and muted, the colour palette is relaxed and sumptuous.
This home embodies all of the modern necessities required for modern 21st century living in a neat and tidy thatched dwelling package. A truly spectacular and successful project!
If you would like to see another stunning coastal home, check out: The House in the Dunes.