The Tiny Delight Home

Today we are going to show you the result of a complete house refurbishment in the city of Vigo, Spain. The second floor apartment is a compact 67 square metres and was built in 1961. Undergoing a complete transformation, the architects were able to open up internal spaces and create a light modernised interior, which also takes into account its origins.
The project by Castroferro Arquitectos has been astutely undertaken by architects María González Ferro and Jordi Castro Andrade, the individual in charge of the modifications made to this cosy apartment. The simplicity of the style creates versatile rooms, which are warm and welcoming as well as being very functional. The idea was to find an interior style that would compensate for the lack of space and evoke the feeling of harmonious life abroad. The square footage was exploited fully with every centimetre accounted for. The original elements were perfectly renovated and refurbished, whilst more modern materials have been added.
After seeing the minimalist kitchen décor, the living room is surprisingly warm and welcoming. The exposed stone walls turn the homely atmosphere of this modern room into an edgy and chic space. Furthermore, furniture and stylish design elements add to the elegance of the room. Finally, the back wall with the window forms a background for the space, and has been painted white in order to increase the space's brightness.
We begin our tour through this wonderful kitchen, which stylishly integrates a sleek dining room. In this photo we see the various materials used within the home. Of particular note are the timber floors, covered with industrial parquet, furniture that features a contemporary finish, and a contrasting stone wall that is typical of the old houses in Galicia.
Appointed to restructure this home was a young couple of architects with a plan to start a new phase of life. The original layout of the house had a hallway void of natural light, connected to a central hallway that leads to the different rooms of the house. The bedroom windows look out onto two areas: the first, a patio that is rather chaotic, and the second, another smaller courtyard.
After seeing the previous state of the house, we really appreciate the skilled work of professionals! The old hallway has been repurposed into a minimalist kitchen. Light streams in from the other end of the room and is enhanced thanks to the white joinery of the kitchen. The parquet timber floor adds continuity to this open space, while wall coatings and partitions create a visual barrier between the kitchen and the living room.
In the newly renovated space, the partition walls have been renovated, refreshed, and the original coating has been removed. Within the current configuration of the house, the exposed stone has found a new role, providing a background for two bedrooms and the living area. The new apartment layout has been topped off with the introduction of a white lacquered timber cupboard, which plays a central role in the home's functionality, and also as a closet.
Now the renovation is complete, the apartment is divided into three areas: living, storage and sleeping. In this picture we can see one of the bedrooms. The Galician tradition emerges with the stone feature wall, and is enhanced with elegant timber furniture. The well-designed space exudes a calm, inviting, and relaxing ambience.
We conclude our tour with the stylish designer bathroom. Previously a dark and uninviting space, thanks to the reconfiguration and renovation, the room has regained vitality, and is a bright stylish space. The lines of the furniture along with their arrangement remind us that in order to be stylish, furniture needn't be anything but simple and sleek. The light timber floors make this room even more refined, and as in the rest of the house, this bathroom gives a great lesson in style.
