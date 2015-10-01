The Tiny Delight Home

Today we are going to show you the result of a complete house refurbishment in the city of Vigo, Spain. The second floor apartment is a compact 67 square metres and was built in 1961. Undergoing a complete transformation, the architects were able to open up internal spaces and create a light modernised interior, which also takes into account its origins.

The project by Castroferro Arquitectos has been astutely undertaken by architects María González Ferro and Jordi Castro Andrade, the individual in charge of the modifications made to this cosy apartment. The simplicity of the style creates versatile rooms, which are warm and welcoming as well as being very functional. The idea was to find an interior style that would compensate for the lack of space and evoke the feeling of harmonious life abroad. The square footage was exploited fully with every centimetre accounted for. The original elements were perfectly renovated and refurbished, whilst more modern materials have been added.