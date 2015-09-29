Successfully Converted!

Today on homify we are taking a look at one of our French professionals, architect Melanie Lallemand. The project is located near Paris and was originally a selection of various apartments, which housed four generations of the same family. Undertaking a total a restructuring of the space, the dwelling was opened up and rearranged. Additionally, the outer parts of the beautiful landscaped garden were updated and styled.

For a tour of this property check out the images, below, and get a little inspiration to update and refresh your home!