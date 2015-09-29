Successfully Converted!

Today on homify we are taking a look at one of our French professionals, architect Melanie Lallemand. The project is located near Paris and was originally a selection of various apartments, which housed four generations of the same family. Undertaking a total a restructuring of the space, the dwelling was opened up and rearranged. Additionally, the outer parts of the beautiful landscaped garden were updated and styled.
For a tour of this property check out the images, below, and get a little inspiration to update and refresh your home!
The project opened the interior area to the lush exterior greenery. The inner courtyard of the building has undergone a complete metamorphosis, with many new glazed windows that adorn the garden façade. These windows punctuate the fascia of the home, and bring light into the home.
Bathed in light, the ground floor space features double height rooms, which are very spacious and airy. Although the new area is now an interconnected space, different domestic zones have been delineated. A superb half-turn staircase is chic and connects the two levels. The sleek style and design of the space imparts sophistication, and allow the stairs to blend into the background.
On the first floor we are welcomed by a bright space, thanks to the installation of large windows to both levels. The space is furnished in a simple and elegant way, while the staircase has a protective balustrade fabricated with steel. This gives the design a sleek, lightweight appearance and form. Moreover, the dining area was installed upstairs to provide views while eating.
As we enter the kitchen we are greeted by a sleek modern style that is both bright and clean. White hues along with timber features dominate the space. Geometry is the key element in the success of this design.
Viewing from the first floor, we absolutely love the small sitting area, which has been arranged to face the garden. The concrete floor is a charcoal grey and matches beautifully with the timber elements.
Upstairs, in addition to the master suite, two rooms have been furnished for the children. The mezzanine creates a dialogue between the two children rooms, and adds a cheerful and fun ambience. The playful and colourful furniture is decorative and features exciting elements that are welcoming and fun.
Within the bathroom we see a striking contrast. The warm oak parquet floor softens the cold blue walls. Two flat cylindrical basins have been incorporated into the bathroom for a modern effect. A bath in the background blends beautifully into this design, and adds a stunning feature for the space.
