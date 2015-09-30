The Unforgettable Farmhouse

This week on homify we are travelling to Morbihan, France to discover a remarkable farmhouse renovation that showcases style as well as energy efficiency. The interior designer Ludovic Cadoret, is originally from the region and has invested in the rehabilitation of this building. Formed from a single common room, the home initially housed people at one end and animals at the other. One can easily imagine the difficulty in providing sufficient insulation for this type of space, together with the challenges posed by such a large undertaking.
With an imposing size, the area to be heated was immense. Warmth was generated using geothermal power through a borehole. The gable of the building faces south, allowing the roof to be utilised to optimise the energy savings within the new dwelling. Through the designer's firm, Ludo Concept Design, many projects have been rehabilitated and renovated throughout western France. Here today we see a gorgeous project where the team have really outdone themselves. This iconic habitat, traditionally inhabited by small farmers and artisans has been totally transformed and refurbished. To see the home and take an exclusive tour of this impressive renovation project, check out the images, below. This dwelling is truly a sustainable and environmentally responsible approach to home renovation.
In the past, thanks to the proximity of animals, the home could be heated naturally. Of course this offered plenty of disadvantages that one can easily imagine!
The challenge was therefore to isolate the original structure, insulate it, and prevent heat loss. Realising the difficulty of the task, as well as seeing the size of the building, required highly astute skills from the architects and designers. By drilling into the ground of the property the architects were able to establish a highly cost effective geothermal system. The heat is then diffused into the rest of the dwelling by a hydraulic floor.
Located near Vannes, this former farmhouse was an extremely large-scale project which has totally transformed a run-down property, into comfortable and eco-friendly house. A striking view, we love this beautiful all glass façade that contrasts perfectly with the original cut stone structure.
This glass palace looks like it could be straight out of the Wizard of Oz, with the old structure having undergone a number of developments. Without further ado, let's look at some of the changes made to this glorious Breton barn.
By viewing this house from the side, one can better appreciate the unusual dimensions of the building and its long linear form. The energy contribution has been optimized, and a breakthrough design employs many skylights in the roofspace, allowing natural light to penetrate the building and therefore better warm the interior spaces.
Located due south, the gable of the building is a distinct characteristic of the project, and was expertly utilised for the ecological bioclimatic properties it offers. Looking like a gigantic solar panel, the flaps of the roof store solar energy for heating the home, and warm the interior like a natural radiator. Furthermore, the rounded roof features add elegance and are a typical feature of this kind of rural housing.
As we can see, the interior spaces beautifully highlight the generous living areas within the building, a main characteristic for the project.
Forming a sort of envelope, natural stone structures host the various living spaces that have been designed according to the panorama of the external environment. The huge window replacing the gable wall gives way to incredible perspectives and invites the surrounding countryside into the heart of the house. We realise that the ceiling height has been tamed with the addition of another level, which is comparable to a huge mezzanine. The area is thereby multiplied, paying tribute to this vast and majestic space.
Modern and minimalist, the kitchen opens up to the rest of the space and is organised around a central island. The kitchen island is the ideal place to lean up against, as an informal dining table, or as a bar for a drink with friends. The clean lines work beautifully with the pristine white lacquered joinery, which gives a futuristic and conceptual feeling to the kitchen.
A simple, functional, bright, uncluttered, modern kitchen sets the scene, and takes us into the contemporary cocoon within the house.
Like floating into the air, the steps of the staircase are formed with an ultra-graphic steel structure that invites us to fly between the floors. Modern and elegant, the lines of the staircase add to the overall impression of the space, and look both refined as well as sophisticated.
The staircase captures an unfolding space over two levels, and gives us an impression of the magnitude of the work undertaken, and of the volume of the house.
Here in this image we are situated on the floor under the triangular window arch, characteristic of this type of building. Of particular note is the double height space produced by the steel frame, which also allows a feeling of liveability and comfort. The beams are also painted in a white hue, enhancing the original structure. From here the view to the surrounding area is both striking and picturesque, and we can easily imagine a room or office with panoramic views of Morbihan.
