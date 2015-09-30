The Unforgettable Farmhouse

This week on homify we are travelling to Morbihan, France to discover a remarkable farmhouse renovation that showcases style as well as energy efficiency. The interior designer Ludovic Cadoret, is originally from the region and has invested in the rehabilitation of this building. Formed from a single common room, the home initially housed people at one end and animals at the other. One can easily imagine the difficulty in providing sufficient insulation for this type of space, together with the challenges posed by such a large undertaking.

With an imposing size, the area to be heated was immense. Warmth was generated using geothermal power through a borehole. The gable of the building faces south, allowing the roof to be utilised to optimise the energy savings within the new dwelling. Through the designer's firm, Ludo Concept Design, many projects have been rehabilitated and renovated throughout western France. Here today we see a gorgeous project where the team have really outdone themselves. This iconic habitat, traditionally inhabited by small farmers and artisans has been totally transformed and refurbished. To see the home and take an exclusive tour of this impressive renovation project, check out the images, below. This dwelling is truly a sustainable and environmentally responsible approach to home renovation.