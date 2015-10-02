A Rustic Barn Becomes A Modern Delight

It is here in Brittany that we have decided to stop by for a 360° homify tour, which is both unique and different! The town of Locmariaquer is situated at the western tip of the Gulf of Morbihan, with its many idyllic beaches facing the Bay of Quiberon. This small town contains the Locmariaquer megaliths, significant Neolithic remains that include The Grand Menhir of Er Grah, a huge stone structure 20 metres long and broken into four huge pieces.

Marion and Yzabel met at the Ecole nationale supérieure d'architecture de Bretagne, also known as The Brittany National College of Architecture. Passionate and inspired, they decided to embark on a new adventure, and so in 2007, Atelier 742 was born! Little by little they are emerging as a valued and skilled team, and in 2011 became the first to build a passive-house in the Gulf of Morbihan!

Without delay let's begin our guided tour of this exciting project, which was officially launched at the end of last year!