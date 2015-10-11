The Secret Forest Home

Are you ready to discover a hidden architectural wonder within this forest? Then come along on our tour of this exceptional house, which has been designed and built by our Mexican professionals, grupo arquitectura. Situated upon a 50,000 square metre plot, the team have built an unbelievable dream house. This superb home features a magnificent view of the untouched and unspoiled landscape, a generous sundeck, hot tub and even a special garage for the owner's collection of vintage cars. This project investigates life next to nature, as well as an urban industrial style that is combined to create a unique living environment.
If you would like to see more, check out the images, below!
In this image we see how the home looks from another angle. From this perspective it becomes clear that the dwelling is actually located in a forest. On the entry side the building presents an introverted and closed-in appearance when compared with the rear, where generous glass areas and outdoor spaces open up to views across the lush countryside. Here among the trees the house interacts with its concrete appearance more like a large stone, which harmoniously nestles between the trees and upon first glance does not let us know what is inside.
We start our tour on the stylish terrace. This space clearly has the makings of a favourite retreat and an absolutely wonderful place within the home. When viewing this dwelling you simply do not know what to look at first—the impressive greenery, the idyllic surroundings or perhaps the exceptional architecture of the building. Additionally, there is the quietly rippling stone water fountain that is sunken into the ground and between small hedges the hidden hot tub. This home oozes relaxation and this is clearly seen with the comfortable designer furniture that invites the occupant to linger and relax. This terrace is truly a paradise on earth, right?
As we walk a few steps back and take a peek at the unusual appearance of this house from the garden, we see the building is nestled in a relatively steep hillside lawn. The design fascinates with its modern, straightforward and unfussy look. Even its colour is kept very minimal, with grey and black used heavily. This is an important choice to ensure nothing distracts our attention from the picturesque nature that surrounds. The terrace, which we have just seen, is a few metres from the garden level, providing a magnificent view of the huge property and the adjacent forest.
On closer inspection we discover the glass on the façade of the garage. The filigree transparency contrasts the concrete and steel, while combining refinement and sophistication. Incidentally, the garage is a unique, modern and industrial-inspired style, holding vintage and classic cars of yesteryear. The functionality, robustness and elegance sit perfectly within this garage space. And really, it would be a shame to hide those stunning cars behind a closed in door and gate!
Concrete, glass and steel are also seen throughout the interior of this extraordinary forest house. The walls have been left unplastered and, along with the metal structure, give the home a raw industrial charm. To ensure warmth, colourful furniture and accessories have been added, as well as of course the unobstructed view of the trees, shrubs and meadows beyond.
As we enter the bathroom, the modern industrial style is continued and simultaneously brings a sense of nature into focus. Surrounded by steel, concrete and glass, the bathroom gives the feeling of standing right within the forest. One can enjoy the comfortable luxury of a designer bath under the treetops or perhaps the starry sky, while the rustling of leaves and the chirping of birds provide the perfect soundscape.
Before ending our tour we decided to pass by the garden for one last look at this striking house. Looking even more impressive in the dark and after nightfall, the refined exterior and interior lighting exudes a mysterious aura.
