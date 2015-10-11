The Secret Forest Home

Are you ready to discover a hidden architectural wonder within this forest? Then come along on our tour of this exceptional house, which has been designed and built by our Mexican professionals, grupo arquitectura. Situated upon a 50,000 square metre plot, the team have built an unbelievable dream house. This superb home features a magnificent view of the untouched and unspoiled landscape, a generous sundeck, hot tub and even a special garage for the owner's collection of vintage cars. This project investigates life next to nature, as well as an urban industrial style that is combined to create a unique living environment.

